« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 58677 times)

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2520 on: April 16, 2024, 04:59:16 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 14, 2024, 11:11:37 am
unlucky mate - good effort though

Spoiler
Lfc19ynwa needs to apologise for the brush her tarred me with 
[close]

You have my humblest apologies & it will come as no shock or surprise if you get it in 4 today
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2521 on: April 16, 2024, 06:39:04 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on April 16, 2024, 04:59:16 am
You have my humblest apologies & it will come as no shock or surprise if you get it in 4 today

I got yesterdays without a mistake. Purple row second. Youll all just have to take my word for that though!
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2522 on: April 16, 2024, 07:00:25 am »
Connections
Puzzle #310
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2523 on: April 16, 2024, 09:46:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #310
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,356
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2524 on: April 16, 2024, 01:41:39 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #310
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2525 on: April 16, 2024, 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on April 16, 2024, 04:59:16 am
You have my humblest apologies & it will come as no shock or surprise if you get it in 4 today
:-[
Connections
Puzzle #310
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟨🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

I pressed the wrong button, fat fingers you see!
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2526 on: April 16, 2024, 02:18:43 pm »
Thicko.
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2527 on: April 17, 2024, 05:33:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #311
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2528 on: April 17, 2024, 06:51:51 am »
Connections
Puzzle #311
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨��🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,356
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2529 on: April 17, 2024, 08:52:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #311
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2530 on: April 17, 2024, 10:06:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #311
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2531 on: April 17, 2024, 11:00:41 am »
Careless.

Connections
Puzzle #311
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2532 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #312
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,356
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2533 on: Yesterday at 06:55:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #312
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2534 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #312
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦��🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2535 on: Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #312
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2536 on: Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #312
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Hmmm
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2537 on: Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm
Connections
Puzzle #312
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Hmmm

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2538 on: Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm


 :lmao

Id like to say I was rushing it before kick off, but I opened it up about 10am
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 04:54:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #313
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 