Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Was all going so well, pleased with myself for missing the red herrings in the first two. Then, what the fuck!Connections Puzzle #285🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦Spoiler Kept begetting one away with the sports, I knew about Skeleton Bob or whatever its called. But what the hell is Breaking? Thats not a sport?! Or certainly not what we call it in the UK anyway![close]
Connections Puzzle #285🟨🟨🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦Blue and purple were dumb.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Spoilerit's on the official Olympic website but I still don't believe ithttps://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/sports/breakingThe purple group makes sense when you see the answers but no way anyone could make that connection [close]
Connections Puzzle #287🟦🟦🟦🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪Spoiler Dont think Id have got the wheel one. Whats a prayer wheel?![close]
