Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 53114 times)

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2280 on: March 18, 2024, 10:11:17 am »
Would never have got the last one unless by default.

Connections
Puzzle #281
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2281 on: March 18, 2024, 10:12:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #281
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪��🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2282 on: March 18, 2024, 12:16:27 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #281
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2283 on: March 18, 2024, 04:50:54 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #281
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2284 on: March 19, 2024, 05:12:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2285 on: March 19, 2024, 06:23:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2286 on: March 19, 2024, 07:49:26 am »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2287 on: March 19, 2024, 08:43:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Bit of luck with this one, I swear these rows are getting more obscure/less obvious.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2288 on: March 19, 2024, 08:46:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2289 on: March 19, 2024, 09:54:57 am »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2290 on: March 19, 2024, 01:48:33 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟩🟨🟪🟩
🟩🟪🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Took a lot of working out
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2291 on: March 19, 2024, 01:52:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #282
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟩
🟪🟪🟩🟦

Spoiler
Annoyed. Thought of Roger Waters and then didnt look hard enough for the other guitarists which should have been quite obvious.
[close]
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 05:04:24 am »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 06:45:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Minor diversion but relatively straightforward.
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 07:34:47 am »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨��🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 am »
Fucked it. Not a single line

Spoiler
Kept putting Kisscam in with the stadium things because I was trying to think American. Whats a Skybox in that context? Somehow fucked up the Italian line too.
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 am »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

first two no probs then 🤷🏻‍♀️
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2298 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 am »
Yeah that bit messed up mine too.  Got two lines then it all went to shit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:12:52 pm by tubby »
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2299 on: Yesterday at 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:38:27 am
Yeah that bit messed up mine too.  Got two lines then it all went to shit.

Oops. Even messed up the Spoiler! Fixed it now.
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2300 on: Yesterday at 04:14:56 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟪🟨

Fuck you

Spoiler
I knew there was a sports category, I just assumed Journeyman was in there, obviously the Yanks have never heard of Colin Wanker or Steve Claridge
[close]

Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2301 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm »
Got it. But only just. Pile o shite.
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2302 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #283
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 12:17:30 am »
And today's
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Liked that one.
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 05:06:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 06:23:37 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 08:28:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 08:50:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 10:17:39 am »
Short ones normally annoy me but that seemed fairly straight forward.

Connections
Puzzle #284
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 11:38:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨

Fuck you again
Spoiler
How does Jaw mean chatting, bollocks
[close]

Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 11:41:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:38:22 am
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨

Fuck you again
Spoiler
How does Jaw mean chatting, bollocks
[close]

Spoiler
I didn't know that but it was the only one that made sense to complete the clue so just went for it
[close]
Logged

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:38:22 am
Connections
Puzzle #284
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨

Fuck you again
Spoiler
How does Jaw mean chatting, bollocks
[close]


Spoiler
You never heard the Churchill quote about 'to jaw-jaw is better than war-war?'
[close]
Logged
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:41:37 am
Spoiler
I didn't know that but it was the only one that made sense to complete the clue so just went for it
[close]

Spoiler
I went  Ear for some unknown reason
[close]
Logged
