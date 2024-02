Connections

Puzzle #254

🟦🟨🟦🟦

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟪🟦🟪🟪

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟦🟦🟦🟦



Pleased to get there, though must admit I went the long way round when I probably didn't need to.