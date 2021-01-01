Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
45
46
47
48
49
[
50
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Only connect... (Read 44634 times)
Kenny's Jacket
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,170
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1960 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #250
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
blue nerarly fucked me, I knew 3 of them, however one of the 3 was a red herring
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 110,258
Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1961 on:
Yesterday
at 12:29:20 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #250
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Spoiler
Knew 3 of the coding ones but didnt have a clue on the 4th. Just got their via process of elimination.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,417
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1962 on:
Today
at 05:14:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #251
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,675
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1963 on:
Today
at 05:34:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #251
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Print
Pages:
1
...
45
46
47
48
49
[
50
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2