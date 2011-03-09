« previous next »
Fucked it two days in a row for the first time.
Two days in a row of feeling pleased with the first two and then drawing a blank.

Connections
Puzzle #247
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟦
Connections
Puzzle #247
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Got lucky with green, thought it was something else and got a one away and guessed it

Connections
Puzzle #248
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟨��🟪🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Close one today.
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦

Eugh.
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on February 14, 2024, 05:22:49 am
Connections
Puzzle #248
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

You should grab a team and go on Only Connect, you'd absolutely kill it on the wall!

I've tried this game several times and my own hit rate is probably sneaking up to about 70% now, I am just too gung ho with a connection I think I see based on two.
More by luck than judgement.

Connections
Puzzle #248
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
I thin Todays blue was the easiest connection weve had

Connections
Puzzle #248
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 14, 2024, 10:19:29 am
I thin Todays blue was the easiest connection weve had

Connections
Puzzle #248
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Dont think Ive heard of xo. I linked that to the hug and kiss options at first. Looked obvious once I got it by prices of elimination but didnt make the sauce connection for ages.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 14, 2024, 10:22:38 am
Spoiler
Dont think Ive heard of xo. I linked that to the hug and kiss options at first. Looked obvious once I got it by prices of elimination but didnt make the sauce connection for ages.
Spoiler
I started with XO and like you thought is this going to be a hug/kissd thing, but as soon as I saw soy, I was away.  I dunno if Chinese Menus are different depending on where you live, but every take away has XO sauce dishes up here
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Spoiler
Must be one of the easier purple clues ever. I left it at first as assumed it was a red herring. I guess not so obvious for an American audience.
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Spoiler
Definitely the fastest I've ever completed it, very easy one it felt like. Probably easier for UK folk given the Britpop one, but if you get that up front then the rest follows pretty quickly.
Spoiler
I hesitated initially on the Britpop one because Suede had to change their name to The London Suede for the US, so I wonder if a Brit had some input on this one today
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:32:54 am
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Spoiler
Must be one of the easier purple clues ever. I left it at first as assumed it was a red herring. I guess not so obvious for an American audience.
[close]



Connections
Puzzle #249
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
I refused to believe that purple wasnt a trick .
Soon as i saw the purple line i just knew the whole of RAWK would have nailed it

Except Kenny that is :)

Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
I can just picture a post on the Cincinnati Bengals equivalent of RAWK.  "Ahh dude...Jeez, who the freakin' fuck are Pulp!?"  "Goddam Limey's"
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:05:25 am
Soon as i saw the purple line i just knew the whole of RAWK would have nailed it

Except Kenny that is :)

Connections
Puzzle #249
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
I can just picture a post on the Cincinnati Bengals equivalent of RAWK.  "Ahh dude...Jeez, who the freakin' fuck are Pulp!?"  "Goddam Limey's"
[close]

I feel justified in my suspicion - For the reasons behind your spoiler 

Finally, a purple line for this side of the Atlantic.
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:51:46 am
Finally, a purple line for this side of the Atlantic.

Spoiler
And I didnt even spit it at first! Needed a fourth sand option and went oasis ahead of playground. FFS
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:05:58 pm
Connections
Puzzle #249
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
And I didnt even spit it at first! Needed a fourth sand option and went oasis ahead of playground. FFS
[close]
Fucking hell Nick, you've let odwn the RAWK team today, even Tubby got it.  ;D
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm
Fucking hell Nick, you've let odwn the RAWK team today, even Tubby got it.  ;D

Shameful! On my defence I dont think o ever take stock and read all 16 words first. I kind of see what group of words jump out from there, try and get the first one boxed off and go from there. Still shameful though.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm
Fucking hell Nick, you've let odwn the RAWK team today, even Tubby got it.  ;D

Yeh boi.

Connections
Puzzle #250
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #250
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #250
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
