Connections

Puzzle #247

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟦🟩

🟩🟩🟦🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟦🟦🟦🟦



Got lucky with green, thought it was something else and got a one away and guessed it