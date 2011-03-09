Its all about winning shiny things.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Started well and then drew a complete blank.Connections Puzzle #240🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟪
Connections Puzzle #240🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦Fudge.
Did anyone get purple without oit being the only 4 left. Even with the answer, I dont get it
Was waiting for your post.
Spoilercaught out on the game controller - thought basic shapes was too obvious[close]
Good level of challenge today.Connections Puzzle #241🟩🟩🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪Spoiler Assumed PlayStation controls for the shapes first. Not sure Id have got the purple unless by default.[close]
