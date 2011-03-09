Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
Connections Puzzle #236🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦SpoilerSpotted the wood clue early which helped eliminate the red herrings[close]
Its all about winning shiny things.
I've only just started getting into this. Can be a tricky bastard, but there's huge pleasure when you crack the code.Today for example:SpoilerWas bloody delighted when I got the Deli/Soul/Roam/Niece one. It's always tricky when you can't get the fourth in a series though. Again today, I saw Madonna/Prince/Queen straight away but couldn't for the life of me get the fourth - had never heard of Heart. And the meaning of 'Mate' in yesterday's was beyond me.[close]
