Only connect...

Buck Pete

Re: Only connect...
January 29, 2024, 03:00:27 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 29, 2024, 09:45:02 am

Quite annoyed I didnt get Tennis, only by default. 
Pun Excused :)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
January 29, 2024, 03:18:56 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 29, 2024, 03:00:27 pm
Pun Excused :)

 ;D  Oh yeah, hadnt spotted that
Ray K

Re: Only connect...
January 29, 2024, 03:46:58 pm
Connections
Puzzle #232
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

I never heard of 3 of the 4 items in the last group.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
January 29, 2024, 04:50:24 pm
Connections
Puzzle #232
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 06:38:37 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 07:00:50 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 07:30:48 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 08:06:01 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
tubby

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 08:12:16 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Ray K

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 08:19:48 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Claire.

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 09:48:56 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
sinnermichael

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 10:09:28 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Wigwamdelbert

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 10:44:12 am
Uuurgh - one mis-step
Spoiler
went with "light"
[close]
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟦🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 10:50:44 am
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

[Shamefully didnt spot the Mario Kart one until late. Wasted a couple of guesses on newspapers because of Star.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 12:54:36 pm
Today's should be boycotted
Ray K

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2024, 12:54:36 pm
Today's should be boycotted
Spoiler
Think it's Baltimore's version. They're all American cities (SF, Boston, Des Moines being the other cities)
[close]
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
January 30, 2024, 10:38:01 pm
Connections
Puzzle #233
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Ray and Nobby might have been playing a different board?

I was playing the same one as Nick
Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 06:51:46 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪��🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 06:56:47 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 06:58:19 am
Quote from: Ray K on January 30, 2024, 01:01:55 pm
Spoiler
Think it's Baltimore's version. They're all American cities (SF, Boston, Des Moines being the other cities)
[close]
No need for spoilers now - its a common name for newspapers in the US. Nothing to do with the rag.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 07:23:34 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
tubby

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 07:52:54 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 08:09:10 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Ray K

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 08:37:13 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Claire.

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 09:05:59 am
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 10:01:36 am
Quote from: Alan_X on January 31, 2024, 06:58:19 am
No need for spoilers now - its a common name for newspapers in the US. Nothing to do with the rag.

Nick on  the other hand..

Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 30, 2024, 10:50:44 am


[Shamefully didnt spot the Mario Kart one until late. Wasted a couple of guesses on newspapers because of Star.


He might need some training
Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
January 31, 2024, 01:11:42 pm
Connections
Puzzle #234
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Wasted three guesses on pits at the start. Then parked it and only near the end spotted the four rhyme my words. Close one.
[close]
Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 06:24:52 am
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟩🟦🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
tripped up on muscular
[close]
tubby

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 08:11:37 am
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Nearly ballsed that up.
Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 08:25:52 am
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Ray K

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 09:22:09 am
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
sinnermichael

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 10:20:05 am
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 10:39:15 am
Well that was fucking dreadful!

Connections
Puzzle #235
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟦🟨🟩🟩
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 11:22:34 am
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟦

I feel its an honurable fail
Claire.

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 12:25:31 pm
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
rob1966

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
Connections
Puzzle #235
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 06:31:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #236
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 08:13:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #236
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1799 on: Today at 08:32:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #236
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
