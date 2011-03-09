« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 37048 times)

Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1640 on: January 18, 2024, 08:22:55 am »
Managed to get the first two rows easily and luckily guessed the third which obviously gave me the fourth which I would never have got

Connections
Puzzle #221
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Spoiler
There is no Cluedo answer
[close]
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1641 on: January 18, 2024, 08:51:38 am »
Connections
Puzzle #221
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟪🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
I also fell in the cluedo trap and nearly down a blind alley on prime/paramount/peacock, just glad I didnt get a one away 😂
[close]
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1642 on: January 18, 2024, 08:53:36 am »
I messed it up today.

Spoiler
I went down a Fever rabbit hole (Scarlet/Yellow)
[close]
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1643 on: January 18, 2024, 09:38:01 am »
Connections
Puzzle #221
🟩🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦


I got very lucky
Spoiler
I went down a Fever route  hole Scarlet/Yellow then a TV one with Paramount Prime and Peacock.
[close]

I actually thoufht purple was
Spoiler
to do with songs,(cover/love) but nothing fitted so guessed the other two by staying away from colours
[close]



Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1644 on: January 18, 2024, 10:54:34 am »
More by luck than judgement. Think I only semi confidently knew one group.

Connections
Puzzle #221
🟦🟨🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Assumed there was a Cluedo connection. Then with Prime and Peacock I thought it might be TV/streaming related. But got lucky with the third group and got there in the end.
[close]
Offline Wigwamdelbert

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1645 on: January 18, 2024, 11:04:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #221
🟦🟨🟦🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Also tripped up at first with Cluedo
[close]
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1646 on: January 18, 2024, 12:01:20 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #221
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1647 on: January 18, 2024, 03:23:37 pm »
My first guess showed it up for what it was, one of the best red herrings I've seen on this game.  :)

Spoiler
Cluedo characters!! Was gutted when it said NO.

Only got the blue line by a guess.  Lucky today
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #221
🟦🟨🟦🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1648 on: January 18, 2024, 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January 18, 2024, 08:22:55 am
Managed to get the first two rows easily and luckily guessed the third which obviously gave me the fourth which I would never have got

Connections
Puzzle #221
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Spoiler
There is no Cluedo answer
[close]

Agreed, but it felt like there was one.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1649 on: January 19, 2024, 06:07:44 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1650 on: January 19, 2024, 06:10:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1651 on: January 19, 2024, 08:02:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1652 on: January 19, 2024, 08:36:01 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟨🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Blue nearly fucked me today, too many options.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1653 on: January 19, 2024, 08:38:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1654 on: January 19, 2024, 08:39:48 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1655 on: January 19, 2024, 09:56:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦


nice easy one for our tired Friday brains.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1656 on: January 19, 2024, 10:39:46 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1657 on: January 19, 2024, 10:56:03 am »
Same as Tubby. Rushed Blue at the start but was plain sailing after that.

Connections
Puzzle #222
🟨🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1658 on: January 19, 2024, 11:28:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #222
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟨
🟦🟦🟨🟦
🟨🟦🟦🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Ive not covered myself in glory today
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1659 on: January 20, 2024, 06:13:24 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1660 on: January 20, 2024, 06:55:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1661 on: January 20, 2024, 08:57:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1662 on: January 20, 2024, 09:38:29 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩��🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1663 on: January 20, 2024, 09:41:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Happens a lot when you get two fairly easily and then nothing stands out. Ridiculously guessed that four of them you could replace the first word with a P to create a new word and was only one away. :D
[close]
Offline tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1664 on: January 20, 2024, 10:29:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1665 on: January 20, 2024, 10:55:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #223
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1666 on: Yesterday at 06:09:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1667 on: Yesterday at 07:12:44 am »
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1668 on: Yesterday at 08:46:27 am »

Connections
Puzzle #224
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Hose = to rip off is one Ive never heard before
[close]
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1669 on: Yesterday at 09:33:36 am »
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1670 on: Yesterday at 12:00:26 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩��🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1671 on: Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #224
Fucked it.

🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟨🟨

Spoiler
Obsessed with wax. Somehow didnt get honeycomb.
[close]
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1672 on: Yesterday at 01:18:34 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

A few red herrings. Enjoyable board
Offline rob1966

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1673 on: Yesterday at 02:31:22 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
Connections
Puzzle #224
Fucked it.

🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟨🟨

Spoiler
Obsessed with wax. Somehow didnt get honeycomb.
[close]
Spoiler
I was thinking it was ear wax
[close]
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1674 on: Yesterday at 02:44:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:31:22 pm
Connections
Puzzle #224
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
I was thinking it was ear wax
[close]

Spoiler
Same here, I goto onto it by ear and candle
[close]

Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1675 on: Yesterday at 03:30:05 pm »
Spoiler
your ear isnt made of wax though, is it? 😅
[close]
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 05:32:01 am »
Connections
Puzzle #225
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
