Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 36310 times)

Re: Only connect...
Reply #1640
Managed to get the first two rows easily and luckily guessed the third which obviously gave me the fourth which I would never have got

Connections
Puzzle #221
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
There is no Cluedo answer
