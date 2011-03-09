« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 34928 times)

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1560 on: January 11, 2024, 10:19:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 11, 2024, 09:54:12 am
Connections
Puzzle #214
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
what the fuck is an elevator pitch
[close]

Spoiler
something short but detailed enough to describe an idea or concept. The gist of it being you have the duration of a lift ride to make your sale
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1561 on: January 11, 2024, 11:49:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 11, 2024, 09:54:12 am
Connections
Puzzle #214
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
what the fuck is an elevator pitch
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #214
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Never heard of it eaither. Knew the other 3 in that group early on but left it to last as didn't know the 4th.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1562 on: January 11, 2024, 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 11, 2024, 09:54:12 am
Connections
Puzzle #214
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
what the fuck is an elevator pitch
[close]


Spoiler
Yet another annoying corporate Americanism. Think in theory its being able to pitch something to someone in 30 seconds (as if you were doing it in an elevator). I guess you could just push the emergency stop button if you needed a bit longer.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1563 on: January 11, 2024, 01:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 11, 2024, 12:00:08 pm
Spoiler
Yet another annoying corporate Americanism. Think in theory its being able to pitch something to someone in 30 seconds (as if you were doing it in an elevator). I guess you could just push the emergency stop button if you needed a bit longer.
[close]
Spoiler
Dragons Den is basically a series of elevator pitches. You get a minute to get the CEOs interested in your idea. And if you don't grab their interest, well I'm out.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1564 on: January 11, 2024, 01:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 11, 2024, 11:49:45 am
Connections
Puzzle #214
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Never heard of it eaither. Knew the other 3 in that group early on but left it to last as didn't know the 4th.

A sensible tactic that I often fail to implement
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1565 on: January 11, 2024, 02:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 11, 2024, 01:48:55 pm
Spoiler
Dragons Den is basically a series of elevator pitches. You get a minute to get the CEOs interested in your idea. And if you don't grab their interest, well I'm out.
[close]
Thanks Deborah.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1566 on: January 11, 2024, 02:19:27 pm »
Spoiler
We never had an elevator in our office building, only a lift
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1567 on: January 11, 2024, 02:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 11, 2024, 02:19:27 pm
Spoiler
We never had an elevator in our office building, only a lift
[close]

Who took out your trash?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1568 on: January 11, 2024, 02:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 11, 2024, 02:20:38 pm
Who took out your trash?

 ;D

The rubbish removal guy of course
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1569 on: January 11, 2024, 02:42:06 pm »
Didnt know that about the term "Elevator *****".  Wonder if Rob knows this info?  Might ask him in the Ask Rob thread.

Anyway thought it was a piece of piss today, but perhaps more luck than judgment.

Connections
Puzzle #214
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 04:40:18 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 07:14:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 07:34:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 08:06:24 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 08:38:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 08:46:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

That took me a stupidly long time. Even when the last group was revealed I looked at it for ages in complete confusion  :D
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 09:17:48 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:46:28 am
That took me a stupidly long time. Even when the last group was revealed I looked at it for ages in complete confusion  :D

yeah, wouldn't have seen that purple one if I'd looked at those clues all day!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 am »
I spotted purple fairly early but for some reason could not spot the yellow one for ages, even though once I got it, it seemed really obvious.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 09:36:38 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:20:26 am
I spotted purple fairly early but for some reason could not spot the yellow one for ages, even though once I got it, it seemed really obvious.

Spoiler
The daft thing is that I'd considered choral/coral and read/reed as water-y things.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1579 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #215
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Green and yellow were instant.
Spoiler
Assumed dash tank and wheel were car parts, then blew, choral and read were homophones (didn't catch the colours part though). Just left rows and shock which became obvious, but took a while to click for rose being a colour
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 10:53:54 am »
Not even close today. Wasted too many guesses on the first couple where I got a bit muddled.

Connections
Puzzle #215
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟩🟨🟩
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:05:08 am

Green and yellow were instant.

Yep, now I am currently staring at the remaining 8 clues and have no idea whatsoever.  Not even enough idea for a wild guess.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 am »
Just could not get blue or Purple. Both are very good connections though

damn it.  Kicking myself over blue. :)
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm »
A good challenge today with purple and blue

Connections
Puzzle #215
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 04:03:50 am »
Connections
Puzzle #216
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 07:22:57 am »
Connections
Puzzle #216
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 08:03:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #216
🟨🟪🟩🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟦

Horrible
