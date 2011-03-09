« previous next »
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1480 on: January 4, 2024, 10:59:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #207
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟦🟨🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

That was a struggle
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1481 on: January 4, 2024, 12:48:28 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #207
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟩
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

A toughy, but a goody
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 05:33:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 06:01:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 08:44:26 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Annoyed about making that mistake at the start.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 09:00:36 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

yeah, I went down a funny route and almost fucked it.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 am »
Just on a separate note , does anyone know why when I post my results they are showing up separated , gaps between the sections?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:52:30 am
Just on a separate note , does anyone know why when I post my results they are showing up separated , gaps between the sections?

I think you are playing a different game to everyone else... what URL are you using?

I've seen you seem to have more attempts than normaly you are allowed, plus you had a "Boo" answer the other day that wasn't a clue on that day for everyone else.

Quote from: Saltashscouse on January  2, 2024, 08:31:53 am
🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟪🟩🟩🟩

🟪🟩🟩🟩

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Term of endearment , Boo  , never heard of it
[close]

Quote from: Ray K on January  2, 2024, 08:55:30 am
Connections
Puzzle #205
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
What one are you doing? That's not one of the answers.

Quote from: Saltashscouse on December 27, 2023, 05:15:10 pm
Spoiler
definitely thought there was a Cluedo connection  :butt
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #199
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟨🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 12:01:59 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
Josh meant I went on a brand name of condoms wild goose chase
[close]


Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:43:17 am
I think you are playing a different game to everyone else... what URL are you using?

I've seen you seem to have more attempts than normaly you are allowed, plus you had a "Boo" answer the other day that wasn't a clue on that day for everyone else.
I go onto the Only Connect thread page 2 where there is a link from LovelyCushioned Header to   https://connections.swellgarfo.com/archive and that takes me to todays game
Is there another way of getting to it ?
Thanks for your response
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm
I go onto the Only Connect thread page 2 where there is a link from LovelyCushioned Header to   https://connections.swellgarfo.com/archive and that takes me to todays game
Is there another way of getting to it ?
Thanks for your response

This is the one most if not all are using mate

https://www.nytimes.com/games/connections
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm
This is the one most if not all are using mate

https://www.nytimes.com/games/connections
Cheers Kennys 👍
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 05:35:46 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 07:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 05:35:46 pm
Connections
Puzzle #208
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Glad you could eventually join us
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 05:15:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #209
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 05:27:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #209
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
