Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Its all about winning shiny things.
Just on a separate note , does anyone know why when I post my results they are showing up separated , gaps between the sections?
🟦🟦🟦🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟩🟩🟩🟪🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟩🟩🟩🟩SpoilerTerm of endearment , Boo , never heard of it [close]
Connections Puzzle #205🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪What one are you doing? That's not one of the answers.
Spoilerdefinitely thought there was a Cluedo connection [close]ConnectionsPuzzle #199🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟨🟨🟨🟪🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟨🟨🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪
I think you are playing a different game to everyone else... what URL are you using?I've seen you seem to have more attempts than normaly you are allowed, plus you had a "Boo" answer the other day that wasn't a clue on that day for everyone else.
I go onto the Only Connect thread page 2 where there is a link from LovelyCushioned Header to https://connections.swellgarfo.com/archive and that takes me to todays game Is there another way of getting to it ? Thanks for your response
This is the one most if not all are using mate https://www.nytimes.com/games/connections
Connections Puzzle #208🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦
