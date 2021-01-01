Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
Author
Topic: Only connect... (Read 31629 times)
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,621
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1440 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:22 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #202
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 34,850
Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1441 on:
Today
at 12:48:42 am »
Connections
Puzzle #203
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,312
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #1442 on:
Today
at 05:58:47 am »
Connections
Puzzle #203
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
