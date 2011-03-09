SpoilerGreen & Yellow were ok. Spotted the '-- valley' connection and had the three obvious, but didn't know the fourth. Thought 'Uncanny Valley' may be some US TV show or something so went with that; got it right but the wrong reason - and when I looked it up after finishing, it's quite interesting. Didn't get the blue connection, and still don't get why 'l' means 'iota'[close]
Its all about winning shiny things.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Connections Puzzle #194🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪SpoilerHoarse doesn't have the same pronunciation as horse where I'm from [close]
SpoilerIota is the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet. I knew uncanny valley because I spend too much time on a daft subreddit called 'instagramreality' lolling at the freaky AI filters people expect you to believe are real.[close]
SpoilerHoarse doesn't have the same pronunciation as horse where I'm from [close]
Am I being whooshed here?
I've no idea how it's pronounced otherwise?
Not a massive spoiler (its the New York Times) but one is very American.
