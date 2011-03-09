« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 29974 times)

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1360 on: December 21, 2023, 10:25:10 am »
Spoiler
Green & Yellow were ok. Spotted the '-- valley' connection and had the three obvious, but didn't know the fourth. Thought 'Uncanny Valley' may be some US TV show or something so went with that; got it right but the wrong reason - and when I looked it up after finishing, it's quite interesting. Didn't get the blue connection, and still don't get why 'l' means 'iota'
[close]


Connections
Puzzle #193
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,016
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1361 on: December 21, 2023, 11:19:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 21, 2023, 10:25:10 am
Spoiler
Green & Yellow were ok. Spotted the '-- valley' connection and had the three obvious, but didn't know the fourth. Thought 'Uncanny Valley' may be some US TV show or something so went with that; got it right but the wrong reason - and when I looked it up after finishing, it's quite interesting. Didn't get the blue connection, and still don't get why 'l' means 'iota'
[close]

Spoiler
Iota is the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet. I knew uncanny valley because I spend too much time on a daft subreddit called 'instagramreality' lolling at the freaky AI filters people expect you to believe are real.
[close]
Logged

Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1362 on: December 21, 2023, 11:25:19 am »
Spoiler
I'm really annoyed I didn't spot the valley clue for ages because Silicon has been a word on it before and I convinced myself that time Valley was the clue that time
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1363 on: December 21, 2023, 11:41:20 am »
Connections
Puzzle #193
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Spoiler
]Hamper in the Kitchen, Uncanny Valley,- American bollocks
[close]
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1364 on: December 22, 2023, 05:05:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1365 on: December 22, 2023, 08:49:49 am »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1366 on: December 22, 2023, 08:59:26 am »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,728
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1367 on: December 22, 2023, 09:08:14 am »
Purple was good today. Wish I had got it earlier

Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1368 on: December 22, 2023, 09:37:05 am »
Was a bit of a weird one today, I kept thinking the picks I made were going to be tricks, but it all just worked out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,330
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1369 on: December 22, 2023, 09:44:16 am »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Hoarse doesn't have the same pronunciation as horse where I'm from  ;D
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1370 on: December 22, 2023, 09:49:25 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 22, 2023, 09:44:16 am
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Hoarse doesn't have the same pronunciation as horse where I'm from  ;D
[close]

Yup. That made no sense.
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1371 on: December 22, 2023, 11:06:12 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December 21, 2023, 11:19:20 am
Spoiler
Iota is the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet. I knew uncanny valley because I spend too much time on a daft subreddit called 'instagramreality' lolling at the freaky AI filters people expect you to believe are real.
[close]

Thank you! I didn't know that.


Today's a good level of difficulty:

Connections
Puzzle #194
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1372 on: December 22, 2023, 11:08:06 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 22, 2023, 09:44:16 am

Spoiler
Hoarse doesn't have the same pronunciation as horse where I'm from  ;D
[close]


Am I being whooshed here?  ???
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,882
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1373 on: December 22, 2023, 11:19:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 22, 2023, 11:08:06 am

Am I being whooshed here?  ???

I've no idea how it's pronounced otherwise?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,016
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1374 on: December 22, 2023, 01:37:27 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1375 on: December 22, 2023, 07:03:57 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1376 on: December 22, 2023, 07:41:34 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,330
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1377 on: December 23, 2023, 02:33:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 22, 2023, 11:08:06 am

Am I being whooshed here?  ???
Quote from: smicer07 on December 22, 2023, 11:19:02 am
I've no idea how it's pronounced otherwise?

Hoarse and horse don't sound the same with a Belfast accent
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1378 on: December 23, 2023, 05:24:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1379 on: December 23, 2023, 05:41:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1380 on: December 23, 2023, 08:46:12 am »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,016
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1381 on: December 23, 2023, 10:00:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,330
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1382 on: December 23, 2023, 10:29:12 am »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1383 on: December 23, 2023, 11:10:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩��🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1384 on: December 23, 2023, 08:03:10 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #195
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 12:14:16 am »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Not a massive spoiler (its the New York Times) but one is very American.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 07:12:55 am »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 07:33:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,016
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,016
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 09:08:14 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:14:16 am
Not a massive spoiler (its the New York Times) but one is very American.

Spoiler
On the Americanisms, I was very surprised to see shoulder and not butt 😂
[close]
Logged

Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪��🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 12:12:08 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #196
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Spoiler
One set is very American
[close]
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 04:32:37 pm »
Pile of shit

Connections
Puzzle #196
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪

Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,818
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 01:51:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #197
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 07:25:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #197
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 07:40:19 am »
Connections
Puzzle #197
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 08:01:44 am »
Connections
Puzzle #197
🟨🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 