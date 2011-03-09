« previous next »
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 10:25:10 am
Spoiler
Green & Yellow were ok. Spotted the '-- valley' connection and had the three obvious, but didn't know the fourth. Thought 'Uncanny Valley' may be some US TV show or something so went with that; got it right but the wrong reason - and when I looked it up after finishing, it's quite interesting. Didn't get the blue connection, and still don't get why 'l' means 'iota'
[close]


Connections
Puzzle #193
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 11:19:20 am
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 10:25:10 am
Spoiler
Green & Yellow were ok. Spotted the '-- valley' connection and had the three obvious, but didn't know the fourth. Thought 'Uncanny Valley' may be some US TV show or something so went with that; got it right but the wrong reason - and when I looked it up after finishing, it's quite interesting. Didn't get the blue connection, and still don't get why 'l' means 'iota'
[close]

Spoiler
Iota is the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet. I knew uncanny valley because I spend too much time on a daft subreddit called 'instagramreality' lolling at the freaky AI filters people expect you to believe are real.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 11:25:19 am
Spoiler
I'm really annoyed I didn't spot the valley clue for ages because Silicon has been a word on it before and I convinced myself that time Valley was the clue that time
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 11:41:20 am
Connections
Puzzle #193
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Spoiler
]Hamper in the Kitchen, Uncanny Valley,- American bollocks
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Today at 05:05:39 am
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Re: Only connect...
Today at 08:49:49 am
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Today at 08:59:26 am
Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Today at 09:08:14 am
Purple was good today. Wish I had got it earlier

Connections
Puzzle #194
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
