Only connect...

Re: Only connect...
Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 09:16:14 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:17:10 am

Spoiler
I wonder if scat will catch people out?
[close]

First word that jumped out for me and I was straight on the hunt for a less PG connection.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Only connect...
Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 09:36:34 am
Connections
Puzzle #169
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 am
Connections
Puzzle #169
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨��🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 am
Connections
Puzzle #169
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Really easy
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:17:10 am
Connections
Puzzle #169
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
I wonder if scat will catch people out?
[close]

It was a massive help for me, got the ball roling
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm
Blown the last few times I've tried it. 

Connections
Puzzle #169
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Got caught out by scat initially then remembered Scatman and knew it had something to do with singing
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 04:29:56 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm

Spoiler
Got caught out by scat initially then remembered Scatman and knew it had something to do with singing
[close]
Spoiler
Scatman John was on TOTP 1990 on BBC 4 the other day, so that made that group make sense.  The missus didn't watch it and took the other meaning from it. Dirty cow  :P
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:29:56 pm
Spoiler
Scatman John was on TOTP 1990 on BBC 4 the other day, so that made that group make sense.  The missus didn't watch it and took the other meaning from it. Dirty cow  :P
[close]
Beeee Bap Bap Baddap Bo
Bap Bap Baddap Bo

1995 I reckon.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 05:06:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm
Beeee Bap Bap Baddap Bo
Bap Bap Baddap Bo

1995 I reckon.
Yes, that's probably right. They had Black Grape and McAlmont & Butler on it as well. Good times
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 05:17:45 pm
Connections
Puzzle #169
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩


Anyone who didn't get the blue line first ought to be ashamed of themselves  8)
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:06:09 pm
Yes, that's probably right. They had Black Grape and McAlmont & Butler on it as well. Good times

Absolutely early summer of 95. Glory years. What a tune that McAlmont & Butler song was.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:16:41 am
Connections
Puzzle #170
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1052 on: Today at 05:22:09 am
Connections
Puzzle #170
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1053 on: Today at 05:45:26 am
Connections
Puzzle #170
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #1054 on: Today at 06:12:13 am
Connections
Puzzle #170
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
