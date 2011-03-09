ConnectionsPuzzle #169🟦🟦🟦🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟩🟩🟩🟩Anyone who didn't get the blue line first ought to be ashamed of themselves

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"