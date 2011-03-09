« previous next »
Quote from: Claire. on November 20, 2023, 11:38:36 am
Spoiler
Am I being thick here or is the monkey/ape a Tamarin and tamarind is the spice? I'd only heard of the spice for that word.
[close]

Glad you raised that
OK I'm three times a lucky idiot.  ;D
Quote from: Claire. on November 20, 2023, 11:38:36 am
Spoiler
Am I being thick here or is the monkey/ape a Tamarin and tamarind is the spice? I'd only heard of the spice for that word.
[close]

Spoiler
Possibly.Maybe they are two different words and just in there as a red herring. Didnt want to Google and cheat! Wasnt 100% sure it was a type of monkey which but was fairly sure it wasnt an ape (is it the ones you see in China/Japan?) which made it easier to go with baboon as the final one for that row.
[close]
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2023, 09:52:19 am

You were brave going for the green first!

I studiously avoided potential red herrings

Connections
Puzzle #162
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦



I try and make sure Ive worked out at least two groups before pressing submit.
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Bit of a wobble but got there in the end.
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
My first attempt at this and was chuffed with the result
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Normal service resumed

Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟪🟪🟦🟪

Spoiler
Fucked it. Must have tried every combo of the in fashion one without getting the right four. Then spotted the sick connection but inexplicably went with worm, didnt clock straw!
[close]
Spoiler
Got the first line straight off but thought next was 'long, thin things' so worm/floss/straw/leech. Then got stuck so had to gamble on the red herrings. A shuffle helped me spot the 'things to do with suck' but after that had to go back to a shit or bust on the 'trendy' and chose the right one to leave out. Didn't get the blue connection at all
[close]


Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Connections
Puzzle #163
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪

Really annoyed

Spoiler
Lost lives fucking around with the fashion category I knew the next one was Suck/sucking.  Straws DO NOT suck, they are objects  :butt :butt
[close]
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Phew, as they said.
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Silly mistake.
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟨🟪
🟪🟪🟨🟪

Arse.
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟩🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

🫣 shouldve moved on before wasting lives but got  the rest by the skin of me teeth
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Got lucky a couple of times there....I actually just guessed purple with no idea what it could be.
Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
After a run of perfects, I was completely stumped on this.
 I thought it was quite easy today which makes a change

Connections
Puzzle #164
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Not today.

Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟪🟩

Used three lives up to get the yellow row as couldn't see any other connections. After getting it on the 4th attempt, I still couldn't see any other connections so lobbed in a random line to finish.

Kicked myself at the blue line
Spoiler
but never heard of 'scarf' meaning 'eat voraciously', and have no clue what the explanation for the purple line means and still don't get it
[close]
Useless.

Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟩🟨🟨

Spoiler
I swear I tried every combination of this canyon/gorge options but obviously not. Never spotted the c bird thing.
[close]
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:48:59 am
Not today.

Connections
Puzzle #164
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟪🟩

Used three lives up to get the yellow row as couldn't see any other connections. After getting it on the 4th attempt, I still couldn't see any other connections so lobbed in a random line to finish.

Kicked myself at the blue line
Spoiler
but never heard of 'scarf' meaning 'eat voraciously', and have no clue what the explanation for the purple line means and still don't get it
[close]

Spoiler
Take the leading C off those words and you are left with a bird (Hen, Lark, Owl, Raven)

It's the sort of clue you see on Only Connect all the time but I don't recall them doing it on this quiz before
[close]
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:49:01 am

Spoiler
I swear I tried every combination of this canyon/gorge options but obviously not. Never spotted the c bird thing.
[close]

Spoiler
can you explain the C- Bird to me? I don't get it and presume I'm just being dim (and, once explained, I'll go "Oh FFS")
[close]
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:50:27 am
Spoiler
Take the leading C off those words and you are left with a bird (Hen, Lark, Owl, Raven)

It's the sort of clue you see on Only Connect all the time but I don't recall them doing it on this quiz before
[close]


Oh FFS!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:52:25 am

Oh FFS!

In all fairness, after staring at the answer for 10 minutes i finally got it.......
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:48:59 am
Spoiler
but never heard of 'scarf' meaning 'eat voraciously'
[close]

Spoiler
I have, it's something my mum used to say so thought it might be Scottish but now not too sure!
[close]
New to this and really enjoying it . I went through a lot of the archived puzzles and there are a hell of a lot of American usage and words that really throw you off the track .

Great for the old grey matter though  ::)
Connections
Puzzle #165
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Connections
Puzzle #165
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
