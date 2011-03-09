Spoiler

Got the first line straight off but thought next was 'long, thin things' so worm/floss/straw/leech. Then got stuck so had to gamble on the red herrings. A shuffle helped me spot the 'things to do with suck' but after that had to go back to a shit or bust on the 'trendy' and chose the right one to leave out. Didn't get the blue connection at all