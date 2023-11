I didn't go for green first but once I had got Ape in the purple clue I ruled out Tamarind because the other 4 were apes and not monkeys.... got lucky as the clue was Primates which includes Tamarinds.EDIT: and just realised I got even more lucky as just checked and Baboons aren't actually apes, they are monkeys!

Spoiler

I was the same although I knew baboons werenít apes like the others. Thatís why I decided to leave that til late on until I was able to get rid of a couple of other rows. Thought Tamarind was also a type of money and didnít know it was a spice but seemed to most likely to fit into another category!