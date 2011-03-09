Its all about winning shiny things.
Connections Puzzle #160🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦Gave this another try on a whim. Took literally 30 seconds to solve. Its either way too easy or way too American.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Overall easy, but I disobeyed my own rule on that first line. There'll always be at least one line where there's only 4 possible connections. So if you spot one with 5, leave it to come back to later.Connections Puzzle #160🟨🟪🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Connections Puzzle #161🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩Defo out for good now - its proper shite. That one took about 15 seconds. Pooh.
No-one forced you to play, sorry youre clearly too clever for it all 🫠
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]