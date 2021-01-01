Please
Topic: Only connect... (Read 21399 times)
Kenny's Jacket
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,236
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #920 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:12 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #159
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟦
Annoying - Did yellow and Green without loosing a life, I knew what blue was, just didnt know all the answers
Logged
Elmo!
Spolier alret!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,805
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #921 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:21 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #159
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨��🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Found that one simple.
Logged
rubber soul
Kopite
Posts: 564
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #922 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:08 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #159
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Only Me
Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,278
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #923 on:
Today
at 12:56:04 am »
Connections
Puzzle #160
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Gave this another try on a whim. Took literally 30 seconds to solve. Its either way too easy or way too American.
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,175
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #924 on:
Today
at 04:52:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #160
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,419
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #925 on:
Today
at 05:06:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #160
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
