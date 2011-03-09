« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 18218 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #720 on: November 2, 2023, 07:41:52 am »
Connections
Puzzle #144
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #721 on: November 2, 2023, 07:41:53 am »
Blew it today. Started too early!

Spoiler
Stumbled over the Core and the Burn rows, kept getting one away but was too stupid to make the connection on core.
[close]
Offline tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #722 on: November 2, 2023, 07:44:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #144
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #723 on: November 2, 2023, 08:56:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #144
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

One silly mistake but a nice grid this morning.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #724 on: November 2, 2023, 09:09:06 am »
Phew

Spoiler
I went down an i-phone dead end with Torch and News and apple
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #144
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟨🟪🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #725 on: November 2, 2023, 09:55:54 am »
Side note, congratulations on VCM and David having a second child.  What parents to have...
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #726 on: November 2, 2023, 10:01:00 am »
Spoiler
I messed it up today.... convinced myself one of the clues must be silicon (Valley/Glen) but in hindsight, it's an American puxxle and Silicon Glen won't be very well known over there.
[close]
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #727 on: November 2, 2023, 10:06:08 am »
Spoiler
Started off with a punt on IT-related companies (Dell, Kindle, Apple, Intel) but, when it didn't even give me a 'one away' pop-up, I changed tack. Quite a thing to see that that first line got one of each colour!  ;D
[close]

Other than that, each line fell into place pretty easily

Connections
Puzzle #144
🟪🟨🟩🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #728 on: November 2, 2023, 02:09:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #144
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #729 on: November 3, 2023, 04:53:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #730 on: November 3, 2023, 05:40:50 am »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #731 on: November 3, 2023, 05:41:41 am »
Enjoyed that one.
Offline tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #732 on: November 3, 2023, 06:26:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #733 on: November 3, 2023, 08:37:35 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  3, 2023, 05:41:41 am
Enjoyed that one.

same!

Connections
Puzzle #145
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #734 on: November 3, 2023, 08:49:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Simple today
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #735 on: November 3, 2023, 09:04:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Good one. I think they did the blue one before, which is why I left it to the end, thinking it was something else.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #736 on: November 3, 2023, 10:19:06 am »
Tough today but fun. Got there at the death.

Yeah, think Blue had been done before.

Couldnt resist the first (incorrect) guess of are we there yet. :)

Connections
Puzzle #145
🟦🟪🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #737 on: November 3, 2023, 10:57:45 am »
Completely perplexed, havent even attempted a guess after staring at th board for 20 mins
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #738 on: November 3, 2023, 11:01:18 am »
I struggled more today (more than the board below suggests!!)

Connections
Puzzle #145
🟨🟨🟨🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #739 on: November 3, 2023, 11:32:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Royal Jelly? Royal We? Get fucked
[close]
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #740 on: November 3, 2023, 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2023, 11:32:14 am


Spoiler
Royal Jelly? Royal We? Get fucked
[close]
Spoiler
Not a fan of Tales of the Unexpected, Barney?
[close]
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #741 on: November 3, 2023, 12:34:08 pm »
Meh.

Connections
Puzzle #145
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟦🟦🟦
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #742 on: November 3, 2023, 01:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2023, 11:32:14 am
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Royal Jelly? Royal We? Get fucked
[close]


I belatedly got that link - and had actually heard of them all.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #743 on: November 3, 2023, 02:25:14 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #145
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟨🟩
🟩🟪🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Relieved
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #744 on: November 3, 2023, 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  3, 2023, 01:00:13 pm

I belatedly got that link - and had actually heard of them all.

Spoiler
I got it but thought it was to do with togetherness, so  a fluke
[close]
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 04:41:19 am »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 06:24:12 am »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟨🟩🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Sloppy start
Offline tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 07:30:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Phew
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 08:26:35 am »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 08:58:31 am »
Did wonder why the discussion around a Monday night show seemed to go on all week!

Connections
Puzzle #146
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 am »
Unlike Alan and Tubby I managed to avoid the slippery red herrings on the blue line :)

Connections
Puzzle #146
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 am »
Mistakes a-plenty today. Would have helped to remember it's an American thing.

Connections 
Puzzle #146
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

​​​​​​​
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Made one mistake from rushing it.
Spoiler
Convinced myself there was a Cluedo clue in there
[close]
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #754 on: Yesterday at 12:45:42 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Clue nearly ruined it for me. Are some of those weapons different to the English version?
[close]
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #755 on: Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:01:00 am
Connections
Puzzle #146
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Made one mistake from rushing it.
Spoiler
Convinced myself there was a Cluedo clue in there
[close]

There was!
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #756 on: Yesterday at 01:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm
There was!

Doh, not sure what I was writing there.  ;D

I think I only got blue after getting everything else and wasn't paying attention at the end after completing it.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #757 on: Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm
There was!

Colonel Mustard in the ensuite bathroom with the lead pipe. Battered.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #758 on: Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
Colonel Mustard in the ensuite bathroom with the lead pipe. Battered.

With a little shake of the head, like hes appalled by such a heinous crime. :D
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #759 on: Today at 01:37:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #147
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
