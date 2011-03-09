IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Its all about winning shiny things.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Spoiler got yellow and green easily but fucked it with the jackets and didnt make the connection to the directors. Poor.[close]
Blew it! Exactly the same for me as Nick today Connections Puzzle #142🟨🟨🟨🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟪🟦🟪Is there any relevance if the colours by the way? Is yellow always a certain type of connection for example? Or is it completely random?Spoiler The words Yellow and Craven totally threw me, I was convinced there was a 'cowardice' connection there
Spoiler The words Yellow and Craven totally threw me, I was convinced there was a 'cowardice' connection there [close]
Likewise. Then decided to change tack after spaffing the first life. Had 5 possibles for the yellow line but it was the only category I had so went for it in a shit or bust way and got lucky. Green then jumped out. Struggled from there. Purple seemed a bit tenuous, but it was right. Didn't have a clue on blue (kept thinking 'John Craven' )Connections Puzzle #142🟪🟦🟦🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦
