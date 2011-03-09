

Spoiler The words Yellow and Craven totally threw me, I was convinced there was a 'cowardice' connection there

Likewise. Then decided to change tack after spaffing the first life. Had 5 possibles for the yellow line but it was the only category I had so went for it in a shit or bust way and got lucky. Green then jumped out. Struggled from there. Purple seemed a bit tenuous, but it was right. Didn't have a clue on blue (kept thinking 'John Craven'ConnectionsPuzzle #142🟪🟦🟦🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦