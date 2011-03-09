If only we were all like Lfc19ynwaHe/she never makes one single mistake.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
You should check out their Geography knowledge. That fucker knows the distance between any two countries on earth to the nearest km.
^Are you an Atlas? Im sure you get Worldle in one every day!
To be fair it took me 2 attempts yesterday 😬😬
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
You should check out their Geography knowledge. That fucker knows the distance between any two countries on earth to the nearest km.Although I smashed it today so Im feeling slightly smug.🌎 Oct 26, 2023 🌍🔥 3 | Avg. Guesses: 5.81⬜🟥🟩 = 3https://globle-game.com#globle
I was convinced he was a bot so just looked at his posts. I see you have history with this dude
I just got this with 2 guesses (or 1 guess) using Sweden as a start point. Is it the same each day?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Defo not a bot and not sure what history anyone has had with me
Connections Puzzle #138🟩🟦🟩🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦Spoiler Took a while to sort the metals out. Thought nickel was an alloy so kept that and brass out of it and went with mercury. GCSE Chemistry feels a very long time ago!Would never have got the last group but the rest fell into place.[close]
Connections Puzzle #138🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪I did that in quick time. Yellow & Green straightforward Spoilerthe blue, though... I thought it was companies/brands connected to media/telecoms - Sky, Liberty, Mercury... and guessed Sparks. Never had to think of the connection with the last line[close]
Spoilerbrass is the alloy - and I dropped chemistry before GCSE! [close]
My apologies mate. Didnt mean it in that context. Badly worded I just meant Nick had previously noticed you were a bit of a genius when it comes to these things
Sound mate, apology accepted 😁😁😁
