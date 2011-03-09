« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 16384 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 57,387
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #640 on: October 26, 2023, 02:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 26, 2023, 11:39:42 am
If only we were all like Lfc19ynwa

He/she never makes one single mistake.

Posted every day apart from one that people struggled with, and not made a single mistake whilst everyone else has  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,535
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #641 on: October 26, 2023, 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 26, 2023, 12:33:47 pm
You should check out their Geography knowledge. That fucker knows the distance between any two countries on earth to the nearest km.


I was convinced he was a bot so just looked at his posts. I see you have history with this dude :)


Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on March  8, 2022, 07:55:28 am
^
Are you an Atlas? :D Im sure you get Worldle in one every day!

Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on March  8, 2022, 08:08:09 am
To be fair it took me 2 attempts yesterday 😬😬
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,320
  • Scrubbers
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #642 on: October 26, 2023, 03:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 26, 2023, 12:33:47 pm
You should check out their Geography knowledge. That fucker knows the distance between any two countries on earth to the nearest km.

Although I smashed it today so Im feeling slightly smug.

🌎 Oct 26, 2023 🌍
🔥 3 | Avg. Guesses: 5.81
⬜🟥🟩 = 3

https://globle-game.com
#globle

I just got this with 2 guesses (or 1 guess) using Sweden as a start point. Is it the same each day?
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #643 on: October 26, 2023, 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 26, 2023, 02:37:47 pm
I was convinced he was a bot so just looked at his posts. I see you have history with this dude :)



Haha wouldnt go that far. Hes very good though.

Quote from: Ziltoid on October 26, 2023, 03:02:13 pm
I just got this with 2 guesses (or 1 guess) using Sweden as a start point. Is it the same each day?

Its a different country every day. Would get a bit full of it was the same answer every time!
Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 05:11:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 05:15:25 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 26, 2023, 02:37:47 pm
I was convinced he was a bot so just looked at his posts. I see you have history with this dude :)


Defo not a bot and not sure what history anyone has had with me
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,668
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 06:12:32 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Last group by elimination. Never would have got it otherwise.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,339
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 08:32:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Knew a couple in the last group but not the last two. I did like the purple group though.
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,724
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 08:38:19 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Annoyed I spotted purple early but couldn't figure out blue..,
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,535
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 08:54:47 am »
Was struggling half way through then purple just came to me :)

Blue was tough

Connections
Puzzle #138
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,535
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 05:15:25 am

Defo not a bot and not sure what history anyone has had with me

My apologies mate. Didnt mean it in that context.  Badly worded :(

I just meant Nick had previously noticed you were a bit of a genius when it comes to these things  :)
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,682
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:28:01 am »
Connections 
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


I did that in quick time. Yellow & Green straightforward
Spoiler
the blue, though... I thought it was companies/brands connected to media/telecoms - Sky, Liberty, Mercury... and guessed Sparks. Never had to think of the connection with the last line
[close]
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 09:28:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Took a while to sort the metals out. Thought nickel was an alloy so kept that and brass out of it and went with mercury. GCSE Chemistry feels a very long time ago!

Would never have got the last group but the rest fell into place.
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,519
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 am »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Guessing on those last two.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,682
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:28:39 am
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Took a while to sort the metals out. Thought nickel was an alloy so kept that and brass out of it and went with mercury. GCSE Chemistry feels a very long time ago!

Would never have got the last group but the rest fell into place.
[close]

Spoiler
brass is the alloy - and I dropped chemistry before GCSE!  ;D
[close]
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

After getting to category 3 (blue)with no loss of life I just guessed and it said Im one away, I had enough lives to keep changing the last answer until it worked
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 57,387
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 12:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:28:01 am
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


I did that in quick time. Yellow & Green straightforward
Spoiler
the blue, though... I thought it was companies/brands connected to media/telecoms - Sky, Liberty, Mercury... and guessed Sparks. Never had to think of the connection with the last line
[close]

Literally the exact same thought as you for blue and got lucky

Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 12:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:43:36 am

Spoiler
brass is the alloy - and I dropped chemistry before GCSE!  ;D
[close]

Spoiler
i know that Nobby (knobhead!)I had good, silver, copper and mercury as my first guess for metals and I thought brass and nickel might form another group til I abandoned that idea.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,812
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 12:55:27 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #138
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦


Had no idea on the last two.

Didn't spot purple, and was never going to get blue
Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 04:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:57:58 am
My apologies mate. Didnt mean it in that context.  Badly worded :(

I just meant Nick had previously noticed you were a bit of a genius when it comes to these things  :)

Sound mate, apology accepted 😁😁😁
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 05:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 04:26:06 pm
Sound mate, apology accepted 😁😁😁

After taking about 12 guesses on foible today I stand by my inflammatory comments. :D
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,339
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #662 on: Today at 02:16:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #139
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
