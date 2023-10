Breezed through the first two lines. Then got stumped. I actually figured the link for the purple line, but didn't know the 4th answer so just went random. After three wrongs, I had a choice of two remaining words and luckily picked the right one. My first reaction was 'never heard of it' but, as others have pointed out, it should be obvious. Connections Puzzle #127 🟦🟦🟦🟦 🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟪🟪🟪🟨 🟪🟪🟪🟨 🟪🟪🟪🟨 🟪🟪🟪🟪 🟨🟨🟨🟨

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"