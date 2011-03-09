Spoiler Ive not heard of Lima beans (and not sure on Pinto) so for me Lima was one of 5 L named cities so took me a couple of goes to work that one out.[close]
Its all about winning shiny things.
Crosby Nick never fails.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Pissed about with the yellow line but on the whole easy today.Connections Puzzle #125🟨🟪🟨🟨🟨🟪🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩
I also lost a few lives on yellow. So was also pissed off
Isn't using the phrase 'pissed' instead of 'pissed off' acceptable Kenneth?
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]