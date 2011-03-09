« previous next »
Only connect...

Re: Only connect...
Reply #440 on: October 10, 2023, 10:42:34 am
Fooked it

So annoyed.

Spoiler
Knew from the start there was a NHL connection and 5 choices.  Just couldn't get the right 4 combo :no

No idea on the bible books
[close]

Tough today like.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #441 on: October 10, 2023, 10:49:48 am
Connections
Puzzle #121
🟨🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Never heard of Kraken outside of The Lego Movie  :D.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #442 on: October 10, 2023, 11:37:11 am
Connections
Puzzle #121
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪��🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #443 on: October 10, 2023, 11:52:09 am
My sketchy NHL knowlege stuffed me there. Thought I had five, possibly six options for that one and fixated on it.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #444 on: October 10, 2023, 08:51:25 pm
Connections
Puzzle #121
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Think I'll sack this off now - its gone a bit poo.

I'm sure they've had an "origins" group at least twice in the past couple of weeks.

And NHL - fuck that. That last group of Americanisms fell out because I got the other 3 fairly quickly.

Re: Only connect...
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 06:13:24 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 06:14:38 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 07:48:11 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟩🟪
🟪🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Back in the game.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 08:35:23 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 08:51:51 am
Sigh.

Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟦

Spoiler
butcher paper? Wrap paper? Wax paper? Do fuck off.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 08:55:29 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦

Good start and then fucked it.

Spoiler
Agree with Nick, that paper one is bullshit
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Re: Only connect...
Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:57:41 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:55:29 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦

Good start and then fucked it.

Spoiler
Agree with Nick, that paper one is bullshit
[close]

Spoiler
It's bullshit, but 'wrap' isn't one of the options, and I don't believe he's never heard of scrap paper  :D
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Pretty straight forward

Spoiler
What the fuck is butcher paper
[close]

Re: Only connect...
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:51:51 am
Sigh.

Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟦

Spoiler
butcher paper? Wrap paper? Wax paper? Do fuck off.
[close]
Spoiler
how have you not heard of wax paper? butcher paper looks like baking paper but it doesn't have the non-stick
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:34:10 am
Spoiler
how have you not heard of wax paper? butcher paper looks like baking paper but it doesn't have the non-stick
[close]


Spoiler
What is it and whats it used for? If Ive vaguely heard of it, I certainly didnt connect it to butcher and the others. Thats the game I suppose. And Im a bit simple. :D
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:01:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:47:23 am
Spoiler
What is it and whats it used for? If Ive vaguely heard of it, I certainly didnt connect it to butcher and the others. Thats the game I suppose. And Im a bit simple. :D
[close]
Spoiler
Wax paper is used for wrapping food usually, like the paper on the top of spread and ice cream.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Another one where I've never heard of a couple of terms in the last group.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:08:55 am
Connections
Puzzle #122
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Led me down a sneaky lavatory connection path at one point.

I had Toilet, Can and Head. 
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #459 on: Today at 06:10:51 am
Connections
Puzzle #123
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟪

Wasted three goes on the yellow group.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #460 on: Today at 06:56:58 am
Connections
Puzzle #123
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:20:38 am
Some of these groups are getting ridiculous.
Re: Only connect...
Reply #462 on: Today at 08:38:25 am
Nowhere. Wasted too many lives on the first couple of groups and turns out I was nowhere near them anyway.
