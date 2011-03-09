IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Connections Puzzle #122🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦Good start and then fucked it.SpoilerAgree with Nick, that paper one is bullshit[close]
Sigh.Connections Puzzle #122🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟦🟪🟪🟦🟪🟦🟪🟪🟪🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦Spoiler butcher paper? Wrap paper? Wax paper? Do fuck off.[close]
Spoilerhow have you not heard of wax paper? butcher paper looks like baking paper but it doesn't have the non-stick[close]
Spoiler What is it and whats it used for? If Ive vaguely heard of it, I certainly didnt connect it to butcher and the others. Thats the game I suppose. And Im a bit simple. [close]
Page created in 0.07 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]