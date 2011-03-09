Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Its all about winning shiny things.
Crosby Nick never fails.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Connections Puzzle #118🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪SpoilerThough, 'Will' and 'May' are not past tense verbs unless I have lost my mind? right? I got a connection based on them just being names that are verbs[close]
I thought the same,
Connections Puzzle #118🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨��🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩
What do those question marks mean?
Connections Puzzle #118🟪🟪🟪🟪🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦More luck than judgement really
Connections Puzzle #119🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟦🟨🟪🟦🟨🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦Just couldn't get anything past that first line.
Connections Puzzle #120🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦SpoilerBirds don't whistle they sing, fuck off I thought yellow might be double letters but meh.[close]
Ive decided Im really shit at this. Or just done have the patience for it!
SpoilerAnd trains haven't whistled since the 1980s[close]
