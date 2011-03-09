« previous next »
Offline Only Me

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #400 on: October 6, 2023, 10:16:32 am »
Connections
Puzzle #117
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

One daft mistake today
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #401 on: October 6, 2023, 10:41:12 am »
Connections
Puzzle #117
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Knew 3 of the laughing and 3 of the art. Never heard of dead in a laughing context so guessed dada first time round
[close]
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #402 on: October 7, 2023, 05:04:02 am »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #403 on: October 7, 2023, 06:52:11 am »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #404 on: October 7, 2023, 07:13:38 am »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

At first glance I thought I wasn't going to get any of them.
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #405 on: October 7, 2023, 08:44:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
Though, 'Will' and 'May' are not past tense verbs unless I have lost my mind? right? I got a connection based on them just being names that are verbs
[close]
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #406 on: October 7, 2023, 08:55:32 am »
16 American based names presumably. FFS.

Not actually started this yet. Going to have some cereal and milk it over. :D

Edit - what a load of shite! :lmao

Connections
Puzzle #118
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟩🟦
🟩🟪🟩🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟩
🟦🟩🟪🟪
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #407 on: October 7, 2023, 09:28:56 am »
That looked daunting at first glance. Dont think I would of got the blue connections without the process of elimination.

Connections
Puzzle #118
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟦🟨🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #408 on: October 7, 2023, 09:45:26 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October  7, 2023, 08:44:23 am
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
Though, 'Will' and 'May' are not past tense verbs unless I have lost my mind? right? I got a connection based on them just being names that are verbs
[close]

I thought the same,
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #409 on: October 7, 2023, 10:00:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨��🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #410 on: October 7, 2023, 10:21:22 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on October  7, 2023, 09:45:26 am
I thought the same,

Maybe they are in America 🤪
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #411 on: October 7, 2023, 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  7, 2023, 10:00:40 am
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨��🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

What do those question marks mean?
Offline Only Me

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #412 on: October 7, 2023, 02:08:25 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Honestly took me about twenty seconds today. Some of these walls are getting a bit pathetic now.
Offline Only Me

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #413 on: October 7, 2023, 02:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  7, 2023, 10:30:44 am
What do those question marks mean?

Think its asking how on earth did you get that wrong 😀
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #414 on: October 7, 2023, 03:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  7, 2023, 10:30:44 am
What do those question marks mean?

For some reason it does that every time I paste the results on my personal computer... no idea why. It doesn't on my worker.

If you were to go back and check, you'd see there is a pattern where all my weekend results have those, and my weekday results don't.  ;D
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #415 on: October 7, 2023, 04:39:44 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

More luck than judgement really
Offline rob1966

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #416 on: October 7, 2023, 06:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  7, 2023, 04:39:44 pm
Connections
Puzzle #118
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

More luck than judgement really

Me and all

Connections
Puzzle #118
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #417 on: October 8, 2023, 05:38:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #418 on: October 8, 2023, 06:48:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟦🟨
🟪🟦🟨🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟦

Just couldn't get anything past that first line.
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #419 on: October 8, 2023, 07:44:49 am »
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #420 on: October 8, 2023, 09:06:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on October  8, 2023, 06:48:05 am
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟦🟨
🟪🟦🟨🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟦

Just couldn't get anything past that first line.

I didnt even get that today! Blaming the hangover.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #421 on: October 8, 2023, 10:18:06 am »
Again, wasnt getting purple on my own

Connections
Puzzle #119
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Only Me

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #422 on: October 8, 2023, 10:35:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟪🟨🟨🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

One daft error early doors.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #423 on: October 8, 2023, 12:37:04 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩��🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #424 on: October 8, 2023, 01:22:45 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #119
🟩🟨🟦🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 06:17:43 am »
Connections
Puzzle #120
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 08:30:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #120
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 09:02:59 am »
Ive decided Im really shit at this. Or just done have the patience for it!
Offline Claire.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #120
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Birds don't whistle they sing, fuck off ;D I thought yellow might be double letters but meh.
[close]
Online Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:17:00 am
Connections
Puzzle #120
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Birds don't whistle they sing, fuck off ;D I thought yellow might be double letters but meh.
[close]

Spoiler
And trains haven't whistled since the 1980s
[close]
Online tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 09:37:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:02:59 am
Ive decided Im really shit at this. Or just done have the patience for it!

Think we tend to struggle on the same ones.  I took one look at today's and noped straight out, nothing obvious jumped out.  Don't think last night's edible helped either.
Offline RJH

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 am »
Connections
Puzzle #120






Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:23:21 am
Spoiler
And trains haven't whistled since the 1980s
[close]

Spoiler
Most kettles these days don't whistle either
[close]

I thought yellow was going to be more niche than the stated connection
Spoiler
All are culinary vegetables, but botanically fruits
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 am »
I started this on my mobile this morning and struggled with Green and Purple.  Lost 2 lives.

Started again on my desktop just now and Green just clicked. 


Connections
Puzzle #120
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 02:04:49 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #120
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #120
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Got stuck on it this morning and forgot about it but left the tab open. Came back now and suddenly it was obvious.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #435 on: Today at 06:42:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #121
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online tubby

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #436 on: Today at 07:18:06 am »
Flubbed it again, feels like they're getting harder.
Online Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #437 on: Today at 07:57:07 am »
Connections
Puzzle #121
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦

Didnt get it out.
