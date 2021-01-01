« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 11321 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #360 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,471
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #361 on: Today at 11:31:15 am »
I found that very straightforward today

Connections 
Puzzle #114
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Same - dead easy that one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 