Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
5
6
7
8
9
[
10
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Only connect... (Read 11321 times)
Crosby Nick 128
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 107,207
Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 11:30:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nobby Reserve
Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,471
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #361 on:
Today
at 11:31:15 am »
I found that very straightforward today
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Only Me
Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,229
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #362 on:
Today
at 08:38:40 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Same - dead easy that one.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
5
6
7
8
9
[
10
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2