Re: Only connect...
September 15, 2023, 10:04:19 am
Quote from: Only Me on September 14, 2023, 08:03:02 pm
Connections
Puzzle #95
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Same as others - bit disappointing when they're easy like that.

This site has millions of connecting wall puzzles on, and you can filter by difficulty/country of origin etc:

https://puzzgrid.com/


Did a few. Some good ones but some really shit (American) ones that would never be used on Only Connect.
Re: Only connect...
September 15, 2023, 11:04:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 09:28:06 am
Connections
Puzzle #96
🟦🟩🟦🟦
🟦🟩🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
there being 5 bits of gym apparatus fucked me over a couple of times. [\spoiler]
[close]
Connections
Puzzle #96
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
5 possibilities for the gymnastics and 5 animals made it tricky. I left those and got the "emits light" first, then the other two were easier. [\spoiler]

The purple group I had no idea on, that was just what was left. Don't think I'd have ever worked out the connection!
[close]
Re: Only connect...
September 15, 2023, 11:07:06 am
Was a decent one today - not too easy, not too hard

Connections
Puzzle #96
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Re: Only connect...
September 15, 2023, 11:13:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 09:28:06 am

Spoiler
there being 5 bits of gym apparatus fucked me over a couple of times.
[close]
haha same :)
Re: Only connect...
September 15, 2023, 12:51:10 pm
Connections
Puzzle #96
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Thought yellow was 'farm animals'!
[close]
Re: Only connect...
September 15, 2023, 01:26:20 pm
Connections
Puzzle #96
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 07:44:56 am
Connections
Puzzle #97
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spent a good few minutes trying to remember names of X-Men before working it out.
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 08:43:57 am
Nowhere near today.
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 09:00:19 am
Connections
Puzzle #97
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

😅
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
Connections
Puzzle #97
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Hardest one of those yet, imo.
Re: Only connect...
Yesterday at 01:03:16 pm
Being honest I cheated a bit there using Google... wouldn't have got close otherwise.

Connections
Puzzle #97
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Today at 06:58:23 am
Connections
Puzzle #98
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Would never have got purple without the rest.
Re: Only connect...
Today at 08:45:20 am
Yeah purple was a really good one today.

Once I got the blue line it made yellow and green much easier.
Re: Only connect...
Today at 08:58:24 am
Connections
Puzzle #98
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Re: Only connect...
Today at 10:09:35 am
Connections
Puzzle #98
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Today at 10:35:43 am
Connections
Puzzle #98
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Today at 03:19:28 pm
Connections
Puzzle #98
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Nearly put Swank in with the extravagant stuff but then figured out the actress names [\spoiler]
[close]
