« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Financial Fair Play - developments in here  (Read 201736 times)

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,273
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 am »
Just shows the main interest is keeping the gravy train running and not fixing the sport.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 am »
The fact that a load of clubs all sold players to each other in the days leading up to the PSR deadline for  the figures they did and no-one really batted an eyelid, says everything you need to know about the ridiculousness of PSR and how it is managed and governed.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,409
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
The fact that a load of clubs all sold players to each other in the days leading up to the PSR deadline for  the figures they did and no-one really batted an eyelid, says everything you need to know about the ridiculousness of PSR and how it is managed and governed.


PSR needs some fixes to strengthen it and close loopholes - but the trap here would be joining those with an anti-PSR agenda (because it suits their vested interests) in calling for it to be scrapped.



Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:53:50 am

PSR needs some fixes to strengthen it and close loopholes - but the trap here would be joining those with an anti-PSR agenda (because it suits their vested interests) in calling for it to be scrapped.

You're saying Eddie Howes opinions are less than noble?   Shame on you..
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
The fact that a load of clubs all sold players to each other in the days leading up to the PSR deadline for  the figures they did and no-one really batted an eyelid, says everything you need to know about the ridiculousness of PSR and how it is managed and governed.

Any many on here are trying to convince themselves that man city are gonna get relegated/suffer a forced sale/titles taken away.

wakey, wakey
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • Believer
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:53:50 am

PSR needs some fixes to strengthen it and close loopholes - but the trap here would be joining those with an anti-PSR agenda (because it suits their vested interests) in calling for it to be scrapped.

Agree with you mate. The loophole that various clubs exploited in June needs closing but other than that, I would say that PSR is at least in part doing what is intended. It's never going to be perfect, but it has curbed the spending of a few clubs
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 01:00:59 pm »
Not being charged this season must feel like a trophy win for Everton.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,080
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 01:02:52 pm »
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,050
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 11:38:17 am
..

;D

Liverpool fans swallow anything.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,661
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 01:49:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:02:19 am
No charges for Leicester somehow.

EFL will throw the book at them next season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm »
Not one club braking psr rules? Nothing for Chelsea?  How do they do it. It does not give me any confidence for the charges brought against Man City. Imagine running a sporting association and you cant implement your own rules. Embarrassing.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • JFT97
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
Not one club braking psr rules? Nothing for Chelsea?  How do they do it. It does not give me any confidence for the charges brought against Man City. Imagine running a sporting association and you cant implement your own rules. Embarrassing.

They did some creative accounting, some back hand dodgy deals within their own group and took advantage of some loop holes.

1) They used the loophole that enabled them to offer extra-long contracts to new signings and pay off the transfer fee over the length of that deal. For example, the £106m fee for Enzo will be spread over the 8 years. That loop hole has been closed now and reduced to 5 years for future signings. 

2) Sold 2 hotels to another company within their group for over £75m. 

3) They also transferred the ownership of their womens team to that same company within their group.  This happened two days before the deadline for 2023-24 finances to be registered, and by all accounts it was for a large sum and one that many thought wasn't a fair market value, but the Premier League must have approved it. 
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,997
  • Truthiness
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
Not one club braking psr rules? Nothing for Chelsea?  How do they do it. It does not give me any confidence for the charges brought against Man City. Imagine running a sporting association and you cant implement your own rules. Embarrassing.

Chelsea talks to settle secret payments case with cash  not points deduction - The Times
Quote
Chelsea are in negotiations with the Premier League to agree a financial settlement for secret payments related to transfers made during Roman Abramovichs ownership.

The club are understood to be in talks over a financial settlement rather than a sporting sanction such as a points deduction, on the basis that the new owners discovered the payments during the May 2022 takeover process and reported them to the Premier League and Uefa.

The outcome of the negotiations is expected before the end of March, with the club confident there can be an agreement similar to the £8.6million financial settlement made with Uefa in July 2023.

The Times revealed in 2023 that the Premier League was investigating alleged irregular payments related to Willian and Samuel Etoo being signed by Chelsea in 2013. Payments connected to the signing of Eden Hazard in 2012 have also been under investigation.

Normally, secret payments related to transfers would lead to tough sanctions such as points deductions but Chelsea have argued that any rule breaches took place under a different ownership ten years ago, and indeed the payments would not have been revealed and reported had it not been for the new owners due diligence process.

The Premier Leagues rulebook allows for a sanction agreement between its board and a club, which must then be ratified by the leagues Judicial Panel. Sanction agreements could include a points deduction but Chelsea are understood to be insistent that, as with Uefa, any financial payment would be a settlement rather than a sanction.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations said talks were ongoing and that the case involved events that took place many years before Todd Boehly and Clearlake, Chelseas owners, were involved with the club, and that it was their work which had brought the irregular payments to light.

Although the case is not related to recent Profitability and Sustainability Rules, if the outcome is a financial settlement that could raise eyebrows among fans of other clubs given that Everton and Nottingham Forest received points deductions last season for breaching the limit of permitted losses.

In August, the Premier Leagues chief executive, Richard Masters, said the investigation was reaching a conclusion, adding that: What we are talking about is something historic.

Leaked documents obtained by The Guardian in 2023 appeared to show that the former Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia, was sent copies of agreements related to payments around the transfers of Willian, Etoo and Hazard. Granovskaia, a 50-year-old Russian-Canadian who previously worked as an aide for Abramovich, has previously declined to comment when contacted by The Times, saying she was not available. She did not respond to follow-up messages.

Financial records indicate the transfers of the Brazilian midfielder Willian and the Cameroon striker Etoo from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013 involved payments made to Russian entities that were separate to any transfer fee.

Anzhi signed Willian for £30million from Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2013, and then sold him to Chelsea for the same amount in August that year. Etoo joined Chelsea on a free transfer a day afterwards. There is no suggestion either player had any knowledge of separate payments.

Chelseas owners held back £150million of the purchase price from Abramovich to cover potential sanctions from the investigation.
Laughable stuff.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,754
  • Dutch Class
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 05:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:18:14 pm
Laughable stuff.

Yep. Defeats the entire fucking purpose. These clubs largely got in line once sporting sanctions were put into play. Why fucking go backwards? These are as bad as Man City for the financial chicanery they've pulled in recent years.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 05:21:54 pm »
Give us a bit of cash and this will all go away hehe.

Warms the heart to know cheating, corruption and all round dodgy stuff is handled so well by the league.
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Cool as
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm »
You can always fix corruption with a bit more corruption.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,050
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm »
Fuck off.

The new owners bought Chelsea so should inherit whatever the issues the club is facing.

PSR and the league's financial regulation is a joke, clubs get a couple points deductions (after appeal) as a token gesture for being able break the rules or do things like sell hotels and their women's team to themselves.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 05:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 05:22:44 pm
You can always fix corruption with a bit more corruption.

Yep that's what it sounds like let's be honest,if that settlement comes to pass
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,710
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 05:26:43 pm »
A financial penalty to these clubs is no penalty at all. Just defeats the object of having the regulations in the first place.

If they cant see that they arent fit to run this league
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Wow if Chelsea get away with bribes by erm bribing the league that would be incredible
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 05:45:08 pm »
This whole rule bending by the likes of City and Chelsea needs to.stop.

Chelsea have sold hotels and their woman's football team to themselves to meet PSR rules and now bribing their way out of another sanction
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm »
I mean seriously, Chelsea have managed to wrangle themselves out of everything - if they get away here with a financial settlement plus selling hotels and the women's team to themselves. A complete piss take.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 