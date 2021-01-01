Not one club braking psr rules? Nothing for Chelsea? How do they do it. It does not give me any confidence for the charges brought against Man City. Imagine running a sporting association and you cant implement your own rules. Embarrassing.



They did some creative accounting, some back hand dodgy deals within their own group and took advantage of some loop holes.1) They used the loophole that enabled them to offer extra-long contracts to new signings and pay off the transfer fee over the length of that deal. For example, the £106m fee for Enzo will be spread over the 8 years. That loop hole has been closed now and reduced to 5 years for future signings.2) Sold 2 hotels to another company within their group for over £75m.3) They also transferred the ownership of their womens team to that same company within their group. This happened two days before the deadline for 2023-24 finances to be registered, and by all accounts it was for a large sum and one that many thought wasn't a fair market value, but the Premier League must have approved it.