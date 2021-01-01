« previous next »
Just shows the main interest is keeping the gravy train running and not fixing the sport.
The fact that a load of clubs all sold players to each other in the days leading up to the PSR deadline for  the figures they did and no-one really batted an eyelid, says everything you need to know about the ridiculousness of PSR and how it is managed and governed.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:40:26 am
The fact that a load of clubs all sold players to each other in the days leading up to the PSR deadline for  the figures they did and no-one really batted an eyelid, says everything you need to know about the ridiculousness of PSR and how it is managed and governed.


PSR needs some fixes to strengthen it and close loopholes - but the trap here would be joining those with an anti-PSR agenda (because it suits their vested interests) in calling for it to be scrapped.



Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:53:50 am

PSR needs some fixes to strengthen it and close loopholes - but the trap here would be joining those with an anti-PSR agenda (because it suits their vested interests) in calling for it to be scrapped.

You're saying Eddie Howes opinions are less than noble?   Shame on you..
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:40:26 am
The fact that a load of clubs all sold players to each other in the days leading up to the PSR deadline for  the figures they did and no-one really batted an eyelid, says everything you need to know about the ridiculousness of PSR and how it is managed and governed.

Any many on here are trying to convince themselves that man city are gonna get relegated/suffer a forced sale/titles taken away.

wakey, wakey
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:53:50 am

PSR needs some fixes to strengthen it and close loopholes - but the trap here would be joining those with an anti-PSR agenda (because it suits their vested interests) in calling for it to be scrapped.

Agree with you mate. The loophole that various clubs exploited in June needs closing but other than that, I would say that PSR is at least in part doing what is intended. It's never going to be perfect, but it has curbed the spending of a few clubs
Not being charged this season must feel like a trophy win for Everton.
Liverpool fans swallow anything.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:02:19 am
No charges for Leicester somehow.

EFL will throw the book at them next season.
Not one club braking psr rules? Nothing for Chelsea?  How do they do it. It does not give me any confidence for the charges brought against Man City. Imagine running a sporting association and you cant implement your own rules. Embarrassing.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:06:25 pm
Not one club braking psr rules? Nothing for Chelsea?  How do they do it. It does not give me any confidence for the charges brought against Man City. Imagine running a sporting association and you cant implement your own rules. Embarrassing.

They did some creative accounting, some back hand dodgy deals within their own group and took advantage of some loop holes.

1) They used the loophole that enabled them to offer extra-long contracts to new signings and pay off the transfer fee over the length of that deal. For example, the £106m fee for Enzo will be spread over the 8 years. That loop hole has been closed now and reduced to 5 years for future signings. 

2) Sold 2 hotels to another company within their group for over £75m. 

3) They also transferred the ownership of their womens team to that same company within their group.  This happened two days before the deadline for 2023-24 finances to be registered, and by all accounts it was for a large sum and one that many thought wasn't a fair market value, but the Premier League must have approved it. 
