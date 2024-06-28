Of course they are deliberately cheating, swapping academy players for inflated prices to chip away at the ffp debt. Sadly if it's not in the rules I doubt anything will happen. They would need to get clubs to vote on it and then get it added



You could have Newcastle and Everton swap DCL and Wilson and pay 50 mill each for them clearing most of their ffp shortcomings and then do the same next year. Everyone knows they are taking the piss



This is all pretty outrageous and for me another example of how there will always be a work around the rules by the sneaky accountants.How do you police it?No wonder these clubs throw money around like its from monopoly. Ive been saying for years I cant wait for the money to dry up and the backside to fall out of the premier league. Ive been saying it since abramovitch came in and were still here in this circus over nearly 20 yrs later.The debts increase and the balloon gets ever bigger.