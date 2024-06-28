« previous next »
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Friday 28th June today, let's see who Chelsea, Everton, Forest and Newcastle have agreed to sell, that we don't know about so far...
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Will be players nobody has ever heard of for record fees.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
A strongly worded letter from the PL, they'll be terrified I'm sure.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Of course they are deliberately cheating, swapping academy players for inflated prices to chip away at the ffp debt. Sadly if it's not in the rules I doubt anything will happen. They would need to get clubs to vote on it and then get it added

You could have Newcastle and Everton swap DCL and Wilson and pay 50 mill each for them clearing most of their ffp shortcomings and then do the same next year. Everyone knows they are taking the piss
This is all pretty outrageous and for me another example of how there will always be a work around the rules by the sneaky accountants.
How do you police it?

 No wonder these clubs throw money around like its from monopoly. Ive been saying for years I cant wait for the money to dry up and the backside to fall out of the premier league. Ive been saying it since abramovitch came in and were still here in this circus over nearly 20 yrs later.

The debts increase and the balloon gets ever bigger.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Havent fully thought it through, but I have a feeling PSR rules causing swap deals to happen could actually be a useful thing, if governed correctly. Especially if it helps players move from a stuck situation at a club. To avoid the cheating element of over-inflation of value, they just need to have an independent body to set the fair price (like they do with young players). It always felt like the opportunity for swap deals has been killed by agent fees etc. Maybe this is a catalyst to introduce them?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
There you go, villa signing a Chelsea left back. Chelsea signing some obscure villa players. Sale will go against this year's ffp but the purchase will be spread over the next few years. Rinse and repeat
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
I fucking despise football now
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Martyn Ziegler saying the PL is having another go at trying to close the 'Chelsea hotel' loophole.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
The initial wording was too broad.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Good - Chelseas next scam was to sell Stamford Bridge to themselves, even though they dont own it.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
They must have a team of lawyers who just look for loopholes . The cheating c*nts.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
I dont get why there is no fuss about Man Untied breach of PSR £40m relief from covid that no one else got the BS and Forest got points deductions in the same time frame, corrupt FA they should be dealt with too, just shows FA bias IMO
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Has that even been confirmed beyond some random phone in on a shitty radio show?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Andy's podcast is in its larval stages...
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
I don't get why clubs sat back and watched City cheat for a decade

I don't get why clubs have let Chelsea do what they are doing or Utd now also play the system

I don't get why clubs allow the league to take so long in doing anything.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
I dont get why fans still legitimise Abu Dhabi FC by not boycotting ,or protesting at , their games.
