Havent fully thought it through, but I have a feeling PSR rules causing swap deals to happen could actually be a useful thing, if governed correctly. Especially if it helps players move from a stuck situation at a club. To avoid the cheating element of over-inflation of value, they just need to have an independent body to set the fair price (like they do with young players). It always felt like the opportunity for swap deals has been killed by agent fees etc. Maybe this is a catalyst to introduce them?