Financial Fair Play - developments in here

End Product

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,824
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 05:10:18 pm
Alan Little winning hearts and minds.
Mister Flip Flop

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,781
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 05:38:54 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
This is in the right direction. Bit surprised Newcastle did support it.

It's PR guff to make it seem like they are doing something. 115 and headchoppers FC will be laughing at that.
Kopenhagen

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,317
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
PR stunt that changes nothing.
lobsterboy

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,917
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 06:30:56 pm
What does spending cap mean to nation states who can pay off the books and use financial systems and institutions they own to circumvent it?
Footballs dead, we are just quibbling over its bloated corpse.
MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,386
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:30:56 pm
What does spending cap mean to nation states who can pay off the books and use financial systems and institutions they own to circumvent it?
Footballs dead, we are just quibbling over its bloated corpse.
They can already do that now.
stockdam

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,617
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 07:33:06 pm
It kinda proves that City are guilty. If they had nothing to hide then why would they vote against it when the majority have accepted it.

I can see why United voted against it. They have a strong supporter base and this could hamper them spending their way out of the mess they are in.

As people have already said, City will just pay their players off the books.im sure one of their sponsors would be delighted to pay crazy money just for 5 minutes PR time etc.

On the other hand, will this make the EPL a bit uncompetitive if the other European leagues dont adopt it also?


Cheats will find a way round it and will continue to hide the financial trail.
decosabute

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,455
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 07:43:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 05:38:54 pm
It's PR guff to make it seem like they are doing something. 115 and headchoppers FC will be laughing at that.

Feel the same way.

Can't help feeling that moves like the spending cap are the PL's way of saying "look, we are doing something" when they inevitably don't punish City in any meaningful way.

City will just find a new way to cook the books, give false figures and go on signing world class players, like the way Haaland only cost £40m. Because of course they never had to pay £30m to his agent and £30m to the player on top of that, and I'm sure Haaland was happy to choose City for the project and earn less than Marcus Rashford.

A spending cap won't have anything like the effect that some think - cheats gonna keep cheating.
Brian Blessed

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,187
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:33:06 pm
It kinda proves that City are guilty. If they had nothing to hide then why would they vote against it when the majority have accepted it.

I can see why United voted against it. They have a strong supporter base and this could hamper them spending their way out of the mess they are in.

As people have already said, City will just pay their players off the books.im sure one of their sponsors would be delighted to pay crazy money just for 5 minutes PR time etc.

On the other hand, will this make the EPL a bit uncompetitive if the other European leagues dont adopt it also?


Cheats will find a way round it and will continue to hide the financial trail.

Five times the lowest TV money for a PL club is still half a billion a year for a club to spend. How many legitimate clubs in Europe exceed that, and can therefore outspend PL clubs who have that cap?
Black Bull Nova

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,870
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1968 on: Today at 12:26:47 am
The devil is in the detail with these things, the one that has been pushed out suggests spending will be capped at a multiple the lowest clubs revenue, say 5 times the value.

To me this just seems like bollocks.
It could mean even the lowest club can spend 5 times its broadcasting revenue. Another model suggests a % of income.

1. In the first option clubs can make losses if they can sustain them, just what Newcastle want2. In the second option, you can manipulate your income, just like Chelsea did with their hotels and City did up to 115 times.
If the rule is to make sense it is to protect clubs from excessive spending, even if they (inititally often) have the money. Everton thought they had the money then Russia invaded Ukraine, it also impacted on Chelsea but they got lucky. Newcastle could go out and spend £1bn but if Saudi suddenly found themselves in a different political zone (highly possible), Newcastle could get left high and dry (we wish)
The rules should be closer to what they are now, limiting losses. But (and this is like VAR), it's not the rules that are the problem, it's the people implementing them.
Making up penalties after the event, lack of clarity on the rules, allowing loopholes (ie Chelsea), not punishing in line with the rules (City). It's the PL (again) that are the problem.

