In a follow up tweet hidden below the original one he's put:



"Bit more on this - the 'luxury tax' proposal is actively being worked on - PL insiders are adamant that should it be introduced an element of sporting sanction (points deductions) would be retained."



Clickbait headline



What a prick, doesn't say that in this article.Does say this though;And in another shock development, a vote to reverse the February ruling on related-party transactions - deals within multi-club networks or with sponsors who have the same owners as a club - could also be on the cards.In February, an amendment to these rules was approved by the narrowest of margins. With seven votes needed to block a proposal, there were 12 in favour, two abstentions and six against. But some feel that the change, and the knock-on impact it has on ownership of other clubs overseas, is harmful with one, thought to be Manchester City, considering legal action.Cheaty should be fucked off from this league, they just don't deserve to be in it, c*nts.