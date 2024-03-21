Can you imagine, it's the 20th May, the season has finished, Everton and Forest are in the bottom 3 on the same points, 1 point behind Luton and Burnley but with a better GD. Luton and Burnley had massive parties on the pitch on the 19th after they have beaten Fulham and Forest with late goals (and Arsenal have beaten Everton with a last minute winner).
The appeals are heard in the last week in May, the appeals only have to give back a point each and Luton and Burnley go down.
Just imagine that one.
yeah, or forest are just in the bottom 3, just a point below everton and they have their appeal hearing - and the points deduction is upheld, and stay rooted in the bottom 3.
it's a bloody mess.
there should have been a clear chart of charges:
fail to meet psr once = 10 points and a 18 month / 3 window incoming transfer ban (with the exception of free/loans)
fail to meet psr again = 15 point and a further 12 month extension of ban
fail to co-operate / mislead = additional 5 points
rinse and repeat until the clubs meet psr
i imagine penalty clauses are quite common in most contracts - i'd expect a multi billion pound contract between 20 organisations should have been crystal clear