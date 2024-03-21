« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Financial Fair Play - developments in here  (Read 164245 times)

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1840 on: March 21, 2024, 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 21, 2024, 06:24:47 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68580638

Leicester City: Premier League charges Championship club for alleged breaches of financial rules

Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking spending rules during their last three seasons in the top flight.

But follows the old timetable meaning possible deduction next season.

That article also suggests the EFL are looking at this season's figures meaning what happens here would have happened to Everton...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,784
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1841 on: March 21, 2024, 09:08:17 pm »
Apparently, the Profit and Sustainability Rules are controversial.

The only thing controversial about PSR, is that the clubs charged act surprised that they've been caught.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1842 on: March 22, 2024, 08:45:22 am »
Is there any chance when the rules bite more, that transfer fees and player wages will drop ? 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1843 on: March 22, 2024, 08:47:35 am »
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/saudi-pro-league-europe-jordan-henderson-uefa-b2477646.html

Saudi can only buy so many players. The extra allowance doesn't change much because young players are unlikely to move there.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,409
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1844 on: March 22, 2024, 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: spen71 on March 22, 2024, 08:45:22 am
Is there any chance when the rules bite more, that transfer fees and player wages will drop ? 

That would be the sensible option, but never underestimate the greed of players and agents
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1845 on: March 22, 2024, 08:54:56 am »
Supply will outstrip demand soon, all these clubs needing to sell their homegrown players by june. Its good to see, but only if the likes of chelsea and city get punished will this really work. So far theyre just picking on the small fry.
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1846 on: March 22, 2024, 09:29:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 22, 2024, 08:54:56 am
Supply will outstrip demand soon, all these clubs needing to sell their homegrown players by june. Its good to see, but only if the likes of chelsea and city get punished will this really work. So far theyre just picking on the small fry.

Agreed, it would be a foolish club that pays full whack for a player being sold by a club desperate for a sale.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1847 on: March 22, 2024, 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on March 22, 2024, 09:29:50 am
Agreed, it would be a foolish club that pays full whack for a player being sold by a club desperate for a sale.

The annoyance with Chelsea is that their homegrown players are also probably their best players. Spurs will definitely go big for Gallagher. If Colwill is available I'd imagine we'd go pretty big on him still. Maatsen classes as homegrown and I'm sure will bring in pretty big money considering how well he's doing at Dortmund. There's definitely some dimwit clubs who will still give pretty big money for the likes of Broja and Chalobah. Think they've got a few youngsters in the Championship doing pretty well too.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1848 on: March 22, 2024, 11:00:40 am »
Meh, this laying down of the law recently seems all show to me. The punishments are barely fitting the crime since the knock-on affect is almost immeasurable to every team in the football pyramid.

The plastics and the inferior side of manc are strongly confident of no wrong doing. I mean, will it be so easily overlooked that the oilers effectively made up bullcrap companies with fake CEOs who magically invest millions into the club (in manc's case anyway). It cannot be so easy, plus everyone is corruptible and has a price, so really I have no confidence that the biggest scam in world football wont happily continue forever. Sadly.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,563
  • YNWA
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1849 on: March 22, 2024, 11:08:44 am »
Imagine having a club with 115 charges (and more post 2018 pending) winning everything and then charging Everton, Nottingham Forrest and Leicester. This league is corrupt to the fucking core.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1850 on: March 22, 2024, 11:19:20 am »
Its a really, really bad look to be punishing teams in the season that they broke the rules, potentially seeing them relegated, but are still going with the 'we'll deal with the 115 charges together and that might not be for another year or two'.

They've really backed themselves into a corner where they need to be going back to each season and retroactively applying a penalty to that season, and dealing with whatever that means.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,740
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1851 on: March 22, 2024, 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on March 22, 2024, 11:08:44 am
Imagine having a club with 115 charges (and more post 2018 pending) winning everything and then charging Everton, Nottingham Forrest and Leicester. This league is corrupt to the fucking core.
129.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1852 on: March 22, 2024, 07:11:19 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March 22, 2024, 08:45:22 am
Is there any chance when the rules bite more, that transfer fees and player wages will drop ? 

They already have; as we have seen the quietest January transfer window ever with little business being done.

Its not a good look for the premier league for this to be happening to 3-4
Clubs a season and £35m a year doesnt seem to be that high, especially considering it was introduced nearly 10 years ago. I believe we will see the loss tolerance increase fairly
Soon.
Logged

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1853 on: March 22, 2024, 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Redley on March 22, 2024, 11:19:20 am
Its a really, really bad look to be punishing teams in the season that they broke the rules, potentially seeing them relegated, but are still going with the 'we'll deal with the 115 charges together and that might not be for another year or two'.

They've really backed themselves into a corner where they need to be going back to each season and retroactively applying a penalty to that season, and dealing with whatever that means.

I agree with you but the Man City case is far more complex and harder to prove. I would rather it take longer and they mail the bastards than rushing it through with less of a case.

Although 70 of those charges are around co-operation. Clearly they havent co-operated so they will be guilty
Of them and maybe they could be heard earlier?
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,881
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1854 on: March 22, 2024, 07:24:06 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on March 22, 2024, 07:11:19 pm
They already have; as we have seen the quietest January transfer window ever with little business being done.

Its not a good look for the premier league for this to be happening to 3-4
Clubs a season and £35m a year doesnt seem to be that high, especially considering it was introduced nearly 10 years ago. I believe we will see the loss tolerance increase fairly
Soon.

They've had talks about using UEFA's cost control rules where a percentage of revenue can be used for transfer fees, wages and agents, there's some slight differences where UEFA's starts at 90% then reduces to 80% then 70%, the figure mooted by the premier league was 85% which gives clubs outside UEFA competitions a bit more leeway but those who qualify will need to stick to UEFA's limit, not sure how it will affect anyone who unexpectedly qualifies for Europe and is over UEFA's limit
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1855 on: March 22, 2024, 08:38:18 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March 22, 2024, 07:24:06 pm
They've had talks about using UEFA's cost control rules where a percentage of revenue can be used for transfer fees, wages and agents, there's some slight differences where UEFA's starts at 90% then reduces to 80% then 70%, the figure mooted by the premier league was 85% which gives clubs outside UEFA competitions a bit more leeway but those who qualify will need to stick to UEFA's limit, not sure how it will affect anyone who unexpectedly qualifies for Europe and is over UEFA's limit
If you qualify for a european competition,  you're not likely to be above becauae of the extra revenue that it brings.

For example, a Wolves will stick to 85% of their PL revenue. If they make Europe, their limits increase due to increased income.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1856 on: March 22, 2024, 09:33:10 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on March 22, 2024, 07:11:19 pm
They already have; as we have seen the quietest January transfer window ever with little business being done.

Its not a good look for the premier league for this to be happening to 3-4
Clubs a season and £35m a year doesnt seem to be that high, especially considering it was introduced nearly 10 years ago. I believe we will see the loss tolerance increase fairly
Soon.

The thing is the tolerance of £35m a year isn't a target to hit, clubs should be aiming for break even. Its bad management by the clubs to get themselves into the situation they are in- for example if you aim for a loss and then finish 3 or 4 places below your expected position you will break the rules
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,787
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1857 on: March 23, 2024, 12:51:25 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on March 22, 2024, 11:08:44 am
Imagine having a club with 115 charges (and more post 2018 pending) winning everything and then charging Everton, Nottingham Forrest and Leicester. This league is corrupt to the fucking core.

It does feel like they are just picking on the relative little guys while the biggest culprits still carry on as if nothing is going on.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1858 on: March 23, 2024, 12:58:48 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 23, 2024, 12:51:25 am
It does feel like they are just picking on the relative little guys while the biggest culprits still carry on as if nothing is going on.
Or building up their ability to defend by experience before the onslaught from City's very expensive legal team who are delaying this at every step as such a team can do
The more charges there are the more opportunities there are to delay
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,740
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1859 on: March 25, 2024, 06:04:54 pm »
Forest are appealing their punishment. Im astonished, I thought they got off exceptionally lightly.
Theres a chance they could increase the punishment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1860 on: March 25, 2024, 06:39:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 25, 2024, 06:04:54 pm
Forest are appealing their punishment. Im astonished, I thought they got off exceptionally lightly.
Theres a chance they could increase the punishment

If you get points off for co-operating with the enquiry, but then launch an appeal then it should be bumped back up to the original punishment if its deemed frivolous.

Especially with the deadline being after the season finishes for the appeal process to be finalised
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,779
  • JFT 97
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1861 on: March 25, 2024, 07:19:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on March 25, 2024, 06:39:01 pm
If you get points off for co-operating with the enquiry, but then launch an appeal then it should be bumped back up to the original punishment if its deemed frivolous.

Especially with the deadline being after the season finishes for the appeal process to be finalised

That is my view as well.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,001
  • Dutch Class
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1862 on: March 25, 2024, 08:31:42 pm »
Quote from: cdav on March 25, 2024, 06:39:01 pm
If you get points off for co-operating with the enquiry, but then launch an appeal then it should be bumped back up to the original punishment if its deemed frivolous.

Especially with the deadline being after the season finishes for the appeal process to be finalised

Yep. Utter nonsense. But they've seen Everton get a lighter punishment and now want their own
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,472
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1863 on: March 26, 2024, 11:20:22 am »
Quote from: cdav on March 25, 2024, 06:39:01 pm
If you get points off for co-operating with the enquiry, but then launch an appeal then it should be bumped back up to the original punishment if its deemed frivolous.

Especially with the deadline being after the season finishes for the appeal process to be finalised

A reminder that I believe Man City have 35 counts against them for NOT co-operating.

Also, to all those who say "Why no City justice yet", it is true the 4-year investigation and 115 charges will take some going through! However, if they are not hit with Thor's hammer, the Premier League will burn, in my opinion.

I'd say City should get one relegation, and a transfer ban for 18 months - 2 years. That would be fine with me, the reputational damage would be massive and Pep would be gone.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1864 on: March 26, 2024, 11:26:11 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 26, 2024, 11:20:22 am


I'd say City should get one relegation,

they should get bumped to non-league
Logged

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1865 on: March 26, 2024, 12:11:03 pm »
It seems a little wild that the punishments were not thought through and put into black and white terms when the clubs signed up.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1866 on: March 26, 2024, 12:15:57 pm »
The PL must know they lose all control of the game if Abu Dhabi are not severely punished.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1867 on: March 26, 2024, 03:14:40 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on March 26, 2024, 12:11:03 pm
It seems a little wild that the punishments were not thought through and put into black and white terms when the clubs signed up.


Can you imagine, it's the 20th May, the season has finished, Everton and Forest are in the bottom 3 on the same points, 1 point behind Luton and Burnley but with a better GD. Luton and Burnley had massive parties on the pitch on the 19th after they have beaten Fulham and Forest with late goals (and Arsenal have beaten Everton with a last minute winner).


The appeals are heard in the last week in May, the appeals only have to give back a point each and Luton and Burnley go down.


Just imagine that one.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1868 on: March 26, 2024, 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on March 26, 2024, 12:11:03 pm
It seems a little wild that the punishments were not thought through and put into black and white terms when the clubs signed up.
It was done this way to ensure that clubs didn't get visibility of the punishment. A tactic to stop clubs weighing up whether intentionally breaking the rules would be worth the punishment.
Logged

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1869 on: March 26, 2024, 04:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 26, 2024, 03:14:40 pm

Can you imagine, it's the 20th May, the season has finished, Everton and Forest are in the bottom 3 on the same points, 1 point behind Luton and Burnley but with a better GD. Luton and Burnley had massive parties on the pitch on the 19th after they have beaten Fulham and Forest with late goals (and Arsenal have beaten Everton with a last minute winner).


The appeals are heard in the last week in May, the appeals only have to give back a point each and Luton and Burnley go down.


Just imagine that one.

yeah, or forest are just in the bottom 3, just a point below everton and they have their appeal hearing - and the points deduction is upheld, and stay rooted in the bottom 3.

it's a bloody mess.
there should have been a clear chart of charges:
fail to meet psr once = 10 points and a 18 month / 3 window incoming transfer ban (with the exception of free/loans)
fail to meet psr again = 15 point and a further 12 month extension of ban
fail to co-operate / mislead = additional 5 points
rinse and repeat until the clubs meet psr

i imagine penalty clauses are quite common in most contracts - i'd expect a multi billion pound contract between 20 organisations should have been crystal clear
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
And here we go, changes being proposed to change PSR to be money penalties not point reductions.

Mike Keegan
@MikeKeegan_DM
·
50m
🚨EXCLUSIVE
💲Premier League clubs considering introducing 'luxury tax' and getting rid of points deductions
☹️Overwhelming view that PSR is not working
🤝Agreement with EFL miles away
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:54:34 pm
And here we go, changes being proposed to change PSR to be money penalties not point reductions.

Mike Keegan
@MikeKeegan_DM
·
50m
🚨EXCLUSIVE
💲Premier League clubs considering introducing 'luxury tax' and getting rid of points deductions
☹️Overwhelming view that PSR is not working
🤝Agreement with EFL miles away
This would make PSR pointless but the European FFP will still be a checkmate anyway.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:54:34 pm
And here we go, changes being proposed to change PSR to be money penalties not point reductions.

Mike Keegan
@MikeKeegan_DM
·
50m
🚨EXCLUSIVE
💲Premier League clubs considering introducing 'luxury tax' and getting rid of points deductions
☹️Overwhelming view that PSR is not working
🤝Agreement with EFL miles away

How are genuinely skint clubs (Everton) meant to pay a fine?  State owned clubs will be happy with this
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:05:29 pm
How are genuinely skint clubs (Everton) meant to pay a fine?  State owned clubs will be happy with this

The idea is to not spend what you cant afford !

Its a complete mess and if it comes in then I hope everyone will be happy when Saudi start offering players £1m a week.

The game is fcuked in the PL and has been ever since they allowed countries to buy clubs.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,821
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm »
Wait, what?
You're up to your nose in debt and over spending limits.
Solution - make that team lose more money.

Do they have monkeys in charge or something?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 