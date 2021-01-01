« previous next »
Offline Anthony

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68580638

Leicester City: Premier League charges Championship club for alleged breaches of financial rules

Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking spending rules during their last three seasons in the top flight.

But follows the old timetable meaning possible deduction next season.

That article also suggests the EFL are looking at this season's figures meaning what happens here would have happened to Everton...
Online 4pool

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 09:08:17 pm »
Apparently, the Profit and Sustainability Rules are controversial.

The only thing controversial about PSR, is that the clubs charged act surprised that they've been caught.
Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 08:45:22 am »
Is there any chance when the rules bite more, that transfer fees and player wages will drop ? 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 08:47:35 am »
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/saudi-pro-league-europe-jordan-henderson-uefa-b2477646.html

Saudi can only buy so many players. The extra allowance doesn't change much because young players are unlikely to move there.
Offline rob1966

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:45:22 am
Is there any chance when the rules bite more, that transfer fees and player wages will drop ? 

That would be the sensible option, but never underestimate the greed of players and agents
Offline The North Bank

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 08:54:56 am »
Supply will outstrip demand soon, all these clubs needing to sell their homegrown players by june. Its good to see, but only if the likes of chelsea and city get punished will this really work. So far theyre just picking on the small fry.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 09:29:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:54:56 am
Supply will outstrip demand soon, all these clubs needing to sell their homegrown players by june. Its good to see, but only if the likes of chelsea and city get punished will this really work. So far theyre just picking on the small fry.

Agreed, it would be a foolish club that pays full whack for a player being sold by a club desperate for a sale.
Online Redley

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:29:50 am
Agreed, it would be a foolish club that pays full whack for a player being sold by a club desperate for a sale.

The annoyance with Chelsea is that their homegrown players are also probably their best players. Spurs will definitely go big for Gallagher. If Colwill is available I'd imagine we'd go pretty big on him still. Maatsen classes as homegrown and I'm sure will bring in pretty big money considering how well he's doing at Dortmund. There's definitely some dimwit clubs who will still give pretty big money for the likes of Broja and Chalobah. Think they've got a few youngsters in the Championship doing pretty well too.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
Meh, this laying down of the law recently seems all show to me. The punishments are barely fitting the crime since the knock-on affect is almost immeasurable to every team in the football pyramid.

The plastics and the inferior side of manc are strongly confident of no wrong doing. I mean, will it be so easily overlooked that the oilers effectively made up bullcrap companies with fake CEOs who magically invest millions into the club (in manc's case anyway). It cannot be so easy, plus everyone is corruptible and has a price, so really I have no confidence that the biggest scam in world football wont happily continue forever. Sadly.

Logged
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 11:08:44 am »
Imagine having a club with 115 charges (and more post 2018 pending) winning everything and then charging Everton, Nottingham Forrest and Leicester. This league is corrupt to the fucking core.
Online Redley

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 11:19:20 am »
Its a really, really bad look to be punishing teams in the season that they broke the rules, potentially seeing them relegated, but are still going with the 'we'll deal with the 115 charges together and that might not be for another year or two'.

They've really backed themselves into a corner where they need to be going back to each season and retroactively applying a penalty to that season, and dealing with whatever that means.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 11:08:44 am
Imagine having a club with 115 charges (and more post 2018 pending) winning everything and then charging Everton, Nottingham Forrest and Leicester. This league is corrupt to the fucking core.
129.
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 07:11:19 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:45:22 am
Is there any chance when the rules bite more, that transfer fees and player wages will drop ? 

They already have; as we have seen the quietest January transfer window ever with little business being done.

Its not a good look for the premier league for this to be happening to 3-4
Clubs a season and £35m a year doesnt seem to be that high, especially considering it was introduced nearly 10 years ago. I believe we will see the loss tolerance increase fairly
Soon.
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:19:20 am
Its a really, really bad look to be punishing teams in the season that they broke the rules, potentially seeing them relegated, but are still going with the 'we'll deal with the 115 charges together and that might not be for another year or two'.

They've really backed themselves into a corner where they need to be going back to each season and retroactively applying a penalty to that season, and dealing with whatever that means.

I agree with you but the Man City case is far more complex and harder to prove. I would rather it take longer and they mail the bastards than rushing it through with less of a case.

Although 70 of those charges are around co-operation. Clearly they havent co-operated so they will be guilty
Of them and maybe they could be heard earlier?
Offline FiSh77

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 07:24:06 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 07:11:19 pm
They already have; as we have seen the quietest January transfer window ever with little business being done.

Its not a good look for the premier league for this to be happening to 3-4
Clubs a season and £35m a year doesnt seem to be that high, especially considering it was introduced nearly 10 years ago. I believe we will see the loss tolerance increase fairly
Soon.

They've had talks about using UEFA's cost control rules where a percentage of revenue can be used for transfer fees, wages and agents, there's some slight differences where UEFA's starts at 90% then reduces to 80% then 70%, the figure mooted by the premier league was 85% which gives clubs outside UEFA competitions a bit more leeway but those who qualify will need to stick to UEFA's limit, not sure how it will affect anyone who unexpectedly qualifies for Europe and is over UEFA's limit
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 08:38:18 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:24:06 pm
They've had talks about using UEFA's cost control rules where a percentage of revenue can be used for transfer fees, wages and agents, there's some slight differences where UEFA's starts at 90% then reduces to 80% then 70%, the figure mooted by the premier league was 85% which gives clubs outside UEFA competitions a bit more leeway but those who qualify will need to stick to UEFA's limit, not sure how it will affect anyone who unexpectedly qualifies for Europe and is over UEFA's limit
If you qualify for a european competition,  you're not likely to be above becauae of the extra revenue that it brings.

For example, a Wolves will stick to 85% of their PL revenue. If they make Europe, their limits increase due to increased income.
Online cdav

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 09:33:10 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 07:11:19 pm
They already have; as we have seen the quietest January transfer window ever with little business being done.

Its not a good look for the premier league for this to be happening to 3-4
Clubs a season and £35m a year doesnt seem to be that high, especially considering it was introduced nearly 10 years ago. I believe we will see the loss tolerance increase fairly
Soon.

The thing is the tolerance of £35m a year isn't a target to hit, clubs should be aiming for break even. Its bad management by the clubs to get themselves into the situation they are in- for example if you aim for a loss and then finish 3 or 4 places below your expected position you will break the rules
