Imagine for a moment if the UK government decided to support Crystal Palace financially. And then poured billions of public money into the club, while trying to hide that fact through special investment vehicles and convoluted ownership models. Imagine how upset everyone would be at both the waste and the unfairness of it all. That is the probloem with state sponsored ownership. And that doesn't even take into account the states involved and their dubious purpose for investing in clubs.



The clubs aren't showing any ambition, they are merely the conduit for state propaganda. Only an idiot like Neville would not understand that the clubs and the league are being used for immoral purposes and that is bad, not good.