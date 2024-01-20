« previous next »
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1800 on: January 20, 2024, 05:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 20, 2024, 04:37:18 pm
I guess in business terms it is worth us using that before we lose it to the P&S records. How would that be reflected if they change to a Wages over Turnover model?
Were a business that breaks even in the real world.  I reckon thats how we will continue to act.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1801 on: January 20, 2024, 06:20:01 pm »
City will end up being what Jimmy Savile is to the TotP repeats - the elephant not in the room.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 12:06:21 pm »
I think it's quite noticeable that the possibility of points deductions rather than a mere threat has quite quickly forced a number of clubs to get their respective houses in order. It's almost as if sporting punishments rather than financial ones are a real deterrent. It's mad that it has taken the threat of an independent regulator for the PL to come around to it
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 12:31:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:06:21 pm
I think it's quite noticeable that the possibility of points deductions rather than a mere threat has quite quickly forced a number of clubs to get their respective houses in order. It's almost as if sporting punishments rather than financial ones are a real deterrent. It's mad that it has taken the threat of an independent regulator for the PL to come around to it

Must be music to FSG's ears too. This is what they hoped for all along with how we are ran.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 12:52:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 18, 2024, 07:31:40 pm
Expect a lot more "finance experts" to appear in the media pushing a similar narrative over the coming weeks / months.

Let's not forget if the Premier League brings 115 charges to Man City and can prove none of them it
will be ruinous for them as an authority.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 01:08:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:06:21 pm
I think it's quite noticeable that the possibility of points deductions rather than a mere threat has quite quickly forced a number of clubs to get their respective houses in order. It's almost as if sporting punishments rather than financial ones are a real deterrent. It's mad that it has taken the threat of an independent regulator for the PL to come around to it

The irony is if an independent regulator is appointed by the Tories, it will be about as independent as the lot currently running the BBC. Most such regulators are fairly toothless from the little I've seen.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 01:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:08:09 pm
The irony is if an independent regulator is appointed by the Tories, it will be about as independent as the lot currently running the BBC. Most such regulators are fairly toothless from the little I've seen.

A suspiciously high number of people on the regulator panel with the surnames bin Salman and bin Zayed al Nahyan

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 08:22:59 am »
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 09:22:53 am »
I guess we're the furthest away from failing FFP out of all the clubs in the league?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 10:03:45 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:22:53 am
I guess we're the furthest away from failing FFP out of all the clubs in the league?

Spurs are well within limits as well, and I assume the likes of Brighton and Brentford too. This flies in the face of the "cartel" argument that clubs need to be allowed to spend to be successful - clubs operating well within themselves are doing much, much better than the likes of Everton, Chelsea and United.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:03:45 am
Spurs are well within limits as well, and I assume the likes of Brighton and Brentford too. This flies in the face of the "cartel" argument that clubs need to be allowed to spend to be successful - clubs operating well within themselves are doing much, much better than the likes of Everton, Chelsea and United.

Spurs' net spend last season was about as much as we spend in 2-3 years, even with the Kane sale.  They're probably still comfortable, but we've got to be the only club who don't even need to glance at our limit with how stingy we are with transfers considering our size.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
Che Neville says its not fair on poor ickle Newcastle
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 10:52:51 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:34:39 am
Che Neville says its not fair on poor ickle Newcastle

The owner of Salford City no less - who want to.....
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:19:01 am
Spurs' net spend last season was about as much as we spend in 2-3 years, even with the Kane sale.  They're probably still comfortable, but we've got to be the only club who don't even need to glance at our limit with how stingy we are with transfers considering our size.
We aren't stingy, we are prudent, i.e. not putting the club at risk and being compliant with the PSR. Personally I don't see anything wrong with that
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 12:28:25 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:34:39 am
Che Neville says its not fair on poor ickle Newcastle
why do people take anything that penis says seriously
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 12:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:28:25 pm
why do people take anything that penis says seriously

You have a way with words.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 12:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:28:25 pm
why do people take anything that penis says seriously

I have no idea who the prick is saying it too. But cant a journalist just ask these arseholes "Why is it unfair?" "They signed up to the rules" just to see what crap he spouted.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm »
Imagine for a moment if the UK government decided to support Crystal Palace financially. And then poured billions of public money into the club, while trying to hide that fact through special investment vehicles and convoluted ownership models. Imagine how upset everyone would be at both the waste and the unfairness of it all. That is the probloem with state sponsored ownership. And that doesn't even take into account the states involved and their dubious purpose for investing in clubs.

The clubs aren't showing any ambition, they are merely the conduit for state propaganda. Only an idiot like Neville would not understand that the clubs and the league are being used for immoral purposes and that is bad, not good.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 12:50:35 pm »
It's clear to see why Neville failed as a manager anytime he opens his mouth. He's a firm believer in buying success but even if you give someone like him unlimited funds, he won't cut it.

Money is important but the manager more so.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:23:46 pm
We aren't stingy, we are prudent, i.e. not putting the club at risk and being compliant with the PSR. Personally I don't see anything wrong with that

It feels like always driving your car below 10mph to avoid the risk of crashing.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 01:58:19 pm »
The thing that a lot of these pundits forget is that if clubs were restricted on their ability to sign more players they would be more likely to wade into their youth system to find an in-house solution, which would more than likely benefit the national team going forward. It creates a healthier system for clubs which in turn benefits the football pyramid long-term as it would allow for a more even distribution of talent rather than certain clubs hoarding players
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 02:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:28:25 pm
why do people take anything that penis says seriously

Baffles me why people still do in fact most of the punditry is nonsense now days i skip most of it there not telling you stuff you don't already know
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 07:15:06 pm »
They're banging the Saudi drum on the Sky transfer show now. Totally unfair how Newcastle have to sell to buy
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm »
Have Saudi considered coming up with some fake sponsorship deals to boost their commercial income, or have they realised they might get a bit of scrutiny in that department?
