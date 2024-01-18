It's a complex one and we have no idea how it will go. If the PL try to go down the rabbit hole of proving how wrong the financial reports were then that could be very difficult. If they just state and prove that there are breaches and that they are reasonably significant then that's hopefully as far as they need to go.



i suggest that it would be like an Olympic medal winner not doing a blood or urine test. In this case it's impossible to say if they had cheated or not but they have broken the rules and in that case they would, I believe, be stripped of their medals. I'm not sure why this didn't happen everytime City broke the rules.



I suspect that the PL do not have much evidence other than the leaks. They then probably asked City for proof that the leaks were wrong and City didn't comply, hence the failure to co-operate. In which case City just state that the accounts were correct and that they are not going to provide any further evidence. This is, unfortunately where City may win their case unless a court insists that City allow a full independent audit which could take years.



I am not sure that a 3rd party leaking documents is sufficient evidence as City will just state that they have been doctored. The fact that they did not fully co-operate is maybe the only thing that the PL can get City for. It is fair and reasonable for the PL to ask any club to substantiate their submissions and to do a random audit to make sure everything lines up. If a club fails to fully comply then the assumption is that the submission is incorrect and therefore the club must be punished. For me the only way to prove what City did is to use their own records and not ones that were "supposedly" leaked. A failure to comply is a serious breach and is tantamount to trying to prevent the truth coming out. The level of cheating cannot be ascertained and so the punishment must be severe.......so severe that no club would try to take the risk.



The level of punishment is where the next sticking point may be as I don't think there are any written rules for this. I would hope that the first punishment is that all trophies won during the period are voided but also that they get relegated down a league for every failure to co-operate. So what happens when they get down to division 2? Well they cannot be promoted for the each additional failure to co-operate that hasn't been punished.





Sorry if I'm barking up the wrong tree here but I feel that the PL must use the fact that City failed to be transparent when asked.