Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 12:24:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:16:49 pm
What Richard Masters said in the Parliament today is really interesting.

This about aligning more with UEFA?
UEFA rules are more strict than PL ones, so we'll see.
None of this matter though if City question isn't resolved.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 12:36:03 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:24:58 pm
This about aligning more with UEFA?
UEFA rules are more strict than PL ones, so we'll see.
None of this matter though if City question isn't resolved.
Our family WhatsApp has been buzzing all day with the Blue quarter all over this.  It started with them saying that adopting the UEFA rules is evidence the Premier League's sustainability rules aren't appropriate and that it's therefore unfair to punish clubs based on those rules.  It ended with my dad - a red and a retired accountant - pointing out that Everton would have failed to meet the UEFA requirements in each of the past seven seasons and would need to lose about a quarter of their playing staff to meet it next season.  It's the first thing my dad has posted to the group in about five years and it killed the conversation dead  ;D

If anything the UEFA rules are more protective of the status quo than the Premier League rules.  Overspending by up to £35m/season applies to all clubs - so whether you're Man City or Luton that's an extra big summer signing if you have an owner that will stump up for it.  UEFA pinning it as a proportion of income means the clubs with established larger incomes will consequently always have larger budgets.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:22:19 pm
What did he say?
https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/c9787f1e-4748-4c62-a76a-fb70b3a32ae3

- City's case is more complex and will take more time
- Aligning PSR with UEFA's FFP
- Chelsea are still being investigated.

Look at the lady in the Everton shirt sat behind him :)
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 12:58:35 pm
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 01:00:44 pm
The ruling on Man City, when it eventually comes will be the biggest moment in English football since the formation of the Premier League.

What sort of game does the PL want to have in the future? How much financial regulation will we have, and will it be policed effectively? The likes of Newcastle and Villa will be waiting for this verdict, as well as the other 17 clubs of course.

Newcastle holding back on their spending (relatively of course), ironically makes me more confident that City are getting absolutely hammered to shit by the ruling.

Anything else and the PL may as well be broken up, and we all do whatever the hell we want with the Super League or another new league scheme.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1725 on: Today at 02:43:56 pm
I posted it in the Anfield Wrap thread - but the discussion on Profit and Sustainability + the tie in to UEFA was a very very interesting listen.

I'm really intrigued if the rules are truly being enforced, if people are actually worried, and how do you build a winning team without being a high revenue generator (Brighton aside)?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:13:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:43:56 pm
I posted it in the Anfield Wrap thread - but the discussion on Profit and Sustainability + the tie in to UEFA was a very very interesting listen.

I'm really intrigued if the rules are truly being enforced, if people are actually worried, and how do you build a winning team without being a high revenue generator (Brighton aside)?
You improve your youth team so that you can generate more via sales. That's why United, for example,  have issues with it. They are awful at selling young prospects.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:16:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:43:56 pm
I posted it in the Anfield Wrap thread - but the discussion on Profit and Sustainability + the tie in to UEFA was a very very interesting listen.

I'm really intrigued if the rules are truly being enforced, if people are actually worried, and how do you build a winning team without being a high revenue generator (Brighton aside)?

You run a proper football operation and stop trying to skip the line with blood money.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1728 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:43:56 pm
I posted it in the Anfield Wrap thread - but the discussion on Profit and Sustainability + the tie in to UEFA was a very very interesting listen.

I'm really intrigued if the rules are truly being enforced, if people are actually worried, and how do you build a winning team without being a high revenue generator (Brighton aside)?
Looking domestically I expect Spurs are the poster boys for how UEFA want a club to be ran.  I think they've always been beneath the lower 70% wage:revenue ratio for a decade or more.  A decade in which they've been to a CL final, been in a title race and built one of the most impressive stadiums in Europe.  I know they get mocked with the "Spursy" comments but they've established themselves as contenders for the long-term.

We had a headstart with more of a global following but our revenue pre-FSG wasn't very good.  FSG have grown our revenue massively, improved the stadium (which also equates to further revenue), invested in our training facilities and overseen us winning the biggest trophies in club football.

777 Partners seem to believe Everton are an untapped revenue goldmine.  They may have a point as it seems like Moshiri made no effort whatsoever to improve that part of the club - instead throwing in his and Usmanov's money.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1729 on: Today at 03:25:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:13:04 pm
You improve your youth team so that you can generate more via sales. That's why United, for example,  have issues with it. They are awful at selling young prospects.
It's more because they're terrible at buying players

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1730 on: Today at 03:25:25 pm
And you wait until and then benefit when some of the big clubs have dips, which always happens unless they're state-funded. Look at some of the clubs over the last decade that would have had European football, or more European football, if Man City weren't in the picture.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1731 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:25:11 pm
It's more because they're terrible at buying players
Selling well makes a big difference.  Look at Chelsea over the last 10 years.

You can buy poorly but sell well and be fine. You can't be shit at both like United. That's why they had a minor FFP breach recently.

For example, they sold Elanga for £15m which is risible compared to what some youngsters go for.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1732 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:33:53 pm
Selling well makes a big difference.  Look at Chelsea over the last 10 years.

You can buy poorly but sell well and be fine. You can't be shit at both like United. That's why they had a minor FFP breach recently.

For example, they sold Elanga for £15m which is risible compared to what some youngsters go for.
Chelsea are in trouble trying to keep up with FFP because they've bought terribly. It doesn't matter that they sold youth players for a profit, you'll eventually hit a limit if you continue to buy bad, also means you end up losing acadmey players you moght want to keep or better than what you have. Treating academies solely as a money making exercise for the first team is the wrong approach
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1733 on: Today at 03:41:21 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:37:13 pm
Chelsea are in trouble trying to keep up with FFP because they've bought terribly. It doesn't matter that they sold youth players for a profit, you'll eventually hit a limit if you continue to buy bad, also means you end up losing acadmey players you moght want to keep or better than what you have. Treating academies solely as a money making exercise for the first team is the wrong approach
The last few years have been exaggerated but their ability to get good fees for younger players helped them in the transfer market.

The issue is that they mainly wasted the money. United are shit at both buying and selling which makes you wonder.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1734 on: Today at 03:41:34 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:37:13 pm
Chelsea are in trouble trying to keep up with FFP because they've bought terribly. It doesn't matter that they sold youth players for a profit, you'll eventually hit a limit if you continue to buy bad, also means you end up losing acadmey players you moght want to keep or better than what you have. Treating academies solely as a money making exercise for the first team is the wrong approach


Chelsea can dig their way out by selling Gallagher or James, I'm sure Palmer has doubled in value since he arrived as well (albeit he is not a club developed player)


These clubs (including Everton) always have a way out but they choose not to use it. Other clubs use discipline to avoid getting into that situation in the first place.


Funnily enough, the players developed at Chelsea have been better than the players they have spend a fortune on.
