This about aligning more with UEFA?

UEFA rules are more strict than PL ones, so we'll see.

None of this matter though if City question isn't resolved.



Our family WhatsApp has been buzzing all day with the Blue quarter all over this. It started with them saying that adopting the UEFA rules is evidence the Premier League's sustainability rules aren't appropriate and that it's therefore unfair to punish clubs based on those rules. It ended with my dad - a red and a retired accountant - pointing out that Everton would have failed to meet the UEFA requirements in each of the past seven seasons and would need to lose about a quarter of their playing staff to meet it next season. It's the first thing my dad has posted to the group in about five years and it killed the conversation deadIf anything the UEFA rules are more protective of the status quo than the Premier League rules. Overspending by up to £35m/season applies to all clubs - so whether you're Man City or Luton that's an extra big summer signing if you have an owner that will stump up for it. UEFA pinning it as a proportion of income means the clubs with established larger incomes will consequently always have larger budgets.