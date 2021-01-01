The ruling on Man City, when it eventually comes will be the biggest moment in English football since the formation of the Premier League.
What sort of game does the PL want to have in the future? How much financial regulation will we have, and will it be policed effectively? The likes of Newcastle and Villa will be waiting for this verdict, as well as the other 17 clubs of course.
Newcastle holding back on their spending (relatively of course), ironically makes me more confident that City are getting absolutely hammered to shit by the ruling.
Anything else and the PL may as well be broken up, and we all do whatever the hell we want with the Super League or another new league scheme.