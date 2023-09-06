« previous next »
It is amazing how many big spending clubs get so little back for their money.


United, Everton, Spurs, PSG, even Newcastle still look average after their spending
The Ev have a higher net spend that Bayern or Madrid. Now that's funny
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  6, 2023, 03:36:16 pm
This is interesting

Man Utd top league of transfer losses with negative spend of more than £1bn in last decade


Chelsea and Abu Dhabi's transfer income is dodgy as fuck though, reckon both would be well above the mancs with the actual figures, Abu Dhabi definitely
Quote from: FiSh77 on September  6, 2023, 04:17:46 pm
Chelsea and Abu Dhabi's transfer income is dodgy as fuck though, reckon both would be well above the mancs with the actual figures, Abu Dhabi definitely

Abu Dhabi's wage bill has consistently been reported as lower than ours and United's, which really is absolutely unbelievable.

There needs to be some kind of ruling on how City have been able to "move" staff to the overall City Football Group that covers New York City and others, when in fact they're really working for the Premier League club.
Quote from: Qston on September  6, 2023, 03:54:06 pm
The Ev have a higher net spend that Bayern or Madrid. Now that's funny

I think at one point Sunderland were in League One and were in the top 15 Net Spend in Europe.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on September  6, 2023, 05:07:13 pm
Abu Dhabi's wage bill has consistently been reported as lower than ours and United's, which really is absolutely unbelievable.

There needs to be some kind of ruling on how City have been able to "move" staff to the overall City Football Group that covers New York City and others, when in fact they're really working for the Premier League club.

I think there are less red flags over moving some staff around the books, than paying Erling Haaland £1m per week (allegedly), whilst claiming he earns £300k.

Everything they publish is absolute bullshit. Literally all of it is fraudulent.

There is absolutely no world where our wage bill has ever been anywhere near theirs.
Not sure if its been mentioned but the Times is suggesting that the FFP cases (i'm assuming Everton and City) will be heard within 3 months?

I just saw the headline rather than the article. Perhaps someone could expand?
Quote from: JJ Red on September  7, 2023, 12:21:18 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but the Times is suggesting that the FFP cases (i'm assuming Everton and City) will be heard within 3 months?

I just saw the headline rather than the article. Perhaps someone could expand?

'New rules to fast-track FFP disciplinary cases within three months':-

'New rules to fast-track FFP disciplinary cases within three months':-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/new-rules-to-fast-track-ffp-disciplinary-cases-within-three-months-0rm2k08mp - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/Q4f4m





a snippet...


'The Premier League has brought in new rules to fast-track financial disciplinary cases following anger among clubs that Evertons charge was not dealt with last season.

The new regulations say the process for any club charged with a standard financial rule breach must be completed within 12 weeks, including an appeal, so that any points deductions apply to the season in which the rule breach takes place.

Only the most exceptional cases will not be covered by the new deadline  such as multiple alleged breaches over multiple years, as in Manchester Citys charges of 115 rule breaches in February.

The rules mean any club this season that breaks the top flights profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which restrict losses over three seasons to £105 million, will have the sanction imposed before the end of the campaign.

Last season, relegation-threatened clubs including Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest failed in a bid to have Evertons case dealt with before the end of the 2022-23 season  it will go before the leagues independent commission at the end of next month.

However it was agreed at the Premier Leagues summer meeting in June that a 12-week deadline should be imposed for the future.'
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Quote from: decosabute on September  6, 2023, 10:10:54 pm
I think there are less red flags over moving some staff around the books, than paying Erling Haaland £1m per week (allegedly), whilst claiming he earns £300k.

Everything they publish is absolute bullshit. Literally all of it is fraudulent.

There is absolutely no world where our wage bill has ever been anywhere near theirs.

Haalands dad earns more than Salah
Why are they ALWAYS so reactive instead of proactive? Persistently waiting for things to happen before they integrate rules for it.

Chelsea giving out ridiculous long deals.... then they introduce a rule to prevent it happening again

City 115 charges and the investigations gonna take an eternity... then they introduce rules for it to be faster next time
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September  7, 2023, 06:43:26 am
Why are they ALWAYS so reactive instead of proactive? Persistently waiting for things to happen before they integrate rules for it.

Chelsea giving out ridiculous long deals.... then they introduce a rule to prevent it happening again

City 115 charges and the investigations gonna take an eternity... then they introduce rules for it to be faster next time

They're waiting for Liverpool to break the rules to make an example of us. We might be waiting a long time....
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on September  7, 2023, 07:08:01 am
They're waiting for Liverpool to break the rules to make an example of us. We might be waiting a long time....

HaHa. This is so true.

The City case taking so long is truly bonkers.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September  7, 2023, 06:43:26 am
Why are they ALWAYS so reactive instead of proactive? Persistently waiting for things to happen before they integrate rules for it.

Chelsea giving out ridiculous long deals.... then they introduce a rule to prevent it happening again

City 115 charges and the investigations gonna take an eternity... then they introduce rules for it to be faster next time

It's that inherently human trait of trusting others and expecting them to conduct themselves in a manner that maintains the integrity of the sport.  All well and good for 100+ years and then the cheats and sports washers got more and more strategic and contemptuous with their manipulation of loopholes in the rules.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September  7, 2023, 07:21:04 am
HaHa. This is so true.

The City case taking so long is truly bonkers.

Considering how far back the charges go its not a surprise about the City case, it will take ages for them to finish that one.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  7, 2023, 08:46:46 am
Considering how far back the charges go its not a surprise about the City case, it will take ages for them to finish that one.
The investigation has already concluded tho, it took 4 years.
Quote from: decosabute on September  6, 2023, 10:10:54 pm
I think there are less red flags over moving some staff around the books, than paying Erling Haaland £1m per week (allegedly), whilst claiming he earns £300k.

Everything they publish is absolute bullshit. Literally all of it is fraudulent.

There is absolutely no world where our wage bill has ever been anywhere near theirs.

In which case HRMC should really be involved.
Quote from: JJ Red on September  7, 2023, 12:21:18 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but the Times is suggesting that the FFP cases (i'm assuming Everton and City) will be heard within 3 months?

I just saw the headline rather than the article. Perhaps someone could expand?

Full article on archive:
https://archive.ph/Q4f4m
My prediction: Points docking for City which means we win the league. Oppo fans call our title tainted instead of focusing on citys cheating. City rinse and repeat with more spending and titles after the smack on the wrists. Meanwhile, Everton are relegated.
Quote from: No666 on September  7, 2023, 09:05:32 am
Full article on archive:
https://archive.ph/Q4f4m

Thanks, and thank you to oojason above for the original.

Quote from: thejbs on September  7, 2023, 09:12:59 am
My prediction: Points docking for City which means we win the league. Oppo fans call our title tainted instead of focusing on citys cheating. City rinse and repeat with more spending and titles after the smack on the wrists. Meanwhile, Everton are relegated.

Provided they are deducted points I couldn't care less what Utd fans etc say. It will be confirmation that they cheated and, as far as i'm concerned, put a huge fucking asterisk next to everything they have won.

As i've said previously though, I think they will wriggle out as normal...plus it will be at least another 6-12 months before we hear anything on their case.
Quote from: decosabute on September  6, 2023, 10:10:54 pm
I think there are less red flags over moving some staff around the books, than paying Erling Haaland £1m per week (allegedly), whilst claiming he earns £300k

Genuine question because Im oblivious to any details but have City publicly claimed Haaland earns 300k p/w?

Just feels unusual for a privately owned club to release details on the payment structure of a players contract.
Quote from: Jookie on September  7, 2023, 10:26:35 am
Genuine question because Im oblivious to any details but have City publicly claimed Haaland earns 300k p/w?

Just feels unusual for a privately owned club to release details on the payment structure of a players contract.

I actually do remember seeing that somewhere but i can't remember where it was from...sorry. I should say, I doubt it was from any kind of legitimate source and was likely just a vague rumour. I don't think Football Leaks had anything about that kind of stuff?

This is why ownership groups owning multiple clubs should simply be outlawed. Full fucking stop.

The various governing bodies have been completely unprepared for what they have been faced with and i feel that they have no real way to stop it. They know its wrong, we know its wrong, but i would imagine there are grey areas in the rules and loopholes aplenty for expensive legal teams that governing bodies have never come up against before.

Its why the case against City is absolutely so important for the future of the game. Might sound melodramatic but the dying embers of the soul of football are on the line.
Quote from: JJ Red on September  7, 2023, 10:33:24 am
I actually do remember seeing that somewhere but i can't remember where it was from...sorry. I should say, I doubt it was from any kind of legitimate source and was likely just a vague rumour. I don't think Football Leaks had anything about that kind of stuff?

This is why ownership groups owning multiple clubs should simply be outlawed. Full fucking stop.

The various governing bodies have been completely unprepared for what they have been faced with and i feel that they have no real way to stop it. They know its wrong, we know its wrong, but i would imagine there are grey areas in the rules and loopholes aplenty for expensive legal teams that governing bodies have never come up against before.

Its why the case against City is absolutely so important for the future of the game. Might sound melodramatic but the dying embers of the soul of football are on the line.


Simple rule


No club owner can hold either full or part ownership in another football club whether in this country or another. Ownership of other clubs or businesses, sports or otherwise should have clear lines of financial accounting which ensures spending by the football club can be fully accounted for within the rules of financial fair play and open to full scrutiny.


There, that would do.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  7, 2023, 03:31:16 pm

Simple rule


No club owner can hold either full or part ownership in another football club whether in this country or another. Ownership of other clubs or businesses, sports or otherwise should have clear lines of financial accounting which ensures spending by the football club can be fully accounted for within the rules of financial fair play and open to full scrutiny.


There, that would do.

Its a good starting point mate. I too think that it has to be something simple and unambiguous.

It might get a bit wordy when they define 'connected party', but even that should be relatively simple and should include a 'catch-all' clause giving the governing body some slack to interpret if the deal is within the spirit of the rules.
I'd like to know how Pep Guardiola's brother ending up being partners with City Football Group in the ownership of La Liga side Girona
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

.
Wasn't sure where to post this - I suppose here is as good a thread as any...?


'UK government to introduce legislation to create independent football regulator' (7th November 2023):-

Football governance bill was announced in kings speech
Regulator will ensure compliance with financial rules

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/07/football-uk-government-independent-regulator-kings-speech & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67346196 (with timeline)






'Premier League makes late attempt to reshape role of independent regulator' (20th October, 2023):-

Proposals come weeks before legislation is set to be announced
League aims to retain a number of regulatory functions

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/20/premier-league-independent-regulator-english-football


'The Premier League has made a last-ditch attempt to reshape the role of an independent regulator for English football (Iref), weeks before legislation is expected to be announced in parliament.

After two years of negotiations and consultation on proposals, with a white paper published in the spring and a period of consultation to which the government responded in September, the league has submitted a new plan to officials in recent weeks.'

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

So, which ex-Manc executive will get the role as "Independent" Regulator?

Or will it be someone from the Middle East?
Quote from: 4pool on November  7, 2023, 06:07:49 pm
So, which ex-Manc executive will get the role as "Independent" Regulator?

Or will it be someone from the Middle East?

The Sky rat.
Quote from: oojason on November  7, 2023, 06:02:31 pm
.
Wasn't sure where to post this - I suppose here is as good a thread as any...?


'UK government to introduce legislation to create independent football regulator' (7th November 2023):-

Football governance bill was announced in kings speech
Regulator will ensure compliance with financial rules

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/07/football-uk-government-independent-regulator-kings-speech & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67346196 (with timeline)






'Premier League makes late attempt to reshape role of independent regulator' (20th October, 2023):-

Proposals come weeks before legislation is set to be announced
League aims to retain a number of regulatory functions

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/20/premier-league-independent-regulator-english-football


'The Premier League has made a last-ditch attempt to reshape the role of an independent regulator for English football (Iref), weeks before legislation is expected to be announced in parliament.

After two years of negotiations and consultation on proposals, with a white paper published in the spring and a period of consultation to which the government responded in September, the league has submitted a new plan to officials in recent weeks.'
The government wouldn't step in if they were happy with the current regulations.  The licensing part was very interesting.
One of those threads that I expect each time it is moved to the top - "FFP is officially dead"
https://x.com/centregoals/status/1740345090843766863?s=20

Inter on the verge of bankruptcy. The Seria A's decline in the last 20 years has been spectacular.  It just shows the importance of having a long term view.
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler
Nottingham Forest's spending (wages were double their income in last two season's in Championship) puts club at risk of Premier League FFP charge. Revealed on @TimesSport
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:15:28 pm
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler
Nottingham Forest's spending (wages were double their income in last two season's in Championship) puts club at risk of Premier League FFP charge. Revealed on @TimesSport


I'm not surprised. You simply cannot sign players at the volume they were, with few sales, and not run into issues
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:26:49 pm
I'm not surprised. You simply cannot sign players at the volume they were, with few sales, and not run into issues

So Forest get a 10 point deduction and Everton are safe? :o
