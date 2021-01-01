« previous next »
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 03:53:15 pm »
It is amazing how many big spending clubs get so little back for their money.


United, Everton, Spurs, PSG, even Newcastle still look average after their spending
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 03:54:06 pm »
The Ev have a higher net spend that Bayern or Madrid. Now that's funny
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 04:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:36:16 pm
This is interesting

Man Utd top league of transfer losses with negative spend of more than £1bn in last decade


Chelsea and Abu Dhabi's transfer income is dodgy as fuck though, reckon both would be well above the mancs with the actual figures, Abu Dhabi definitely
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:17:46 pm
Chelsea and Abu Dhabi's transfer income is dodgy as fuck though, reckon both would be well above the mancs with the actual figures, Abu Dhabi definitely

Abu Dhabi's wage bill has consistently been reported as lower than ours and United's, which really is absolutely unbelievable.

There needs to be some kind of ruling on how City have been able to "move" staff to the overall City Football Group that covers New York City and others, when in fact they're really working for the Premier League club.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:54:06 pm
The Ev have a higher net spend that Bayern or Madrid. Now that's funny

I think at one point Sunderland were in League One and were in the top 15 Net Spend in Europe.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 10:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Abu Dhabi's wage bill has consistently been reported as lower than ours and United's, which really is absolutely unbelievable.

There needs to be some kind of ruling on how City have been able to "move" staff to the overall City Football Group that covers New York City and others, when in fact they're really working for the Premier League club.

I think there are less red flags over moving some staff around the books, than paying Erling Haaland £1m per week (allegedly), whilst claiming he earns £300k.

Everything they publish is absolute bullshit. Literally all of it is fraudulent.

There is absolutely no world where our wage bill has ever been anywhere near theirs.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 12:21:18 am »
Not sure if its been mentioned but the Times is suggesting that the FFP cases (i'm assuming Everton and City) will be heard within 3 months?

I just saw the headline rather than the article. Perhaps someone could expand?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 02:03:05 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:21:18 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but the Times is suggesting that the FFP cases (i'm assuming Everton and City) will be heard within 3 months?

I just saw the headline rather than the article. Perhaps someone could expand?

'New rules to fast-track FFP disciplinary cases within three months':-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/new-rules-to-fast-track-ffp-disciplinary-cases-within-three-months-0rm2k08mp - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/Q4f4m





a snippet...


'The Premier League has brought in new rules to fast-track financial disciplinary cases following anger among clubs that Evertons charge was not dealt with last season.

The new regulations say the process for any club charged with a standard financial rule breach must be completed within 12 weeks, including an appeal, so that any points deductions apply to the season in which the rule breach takes place.

Only the most exceptional cases will not be covered by the new deadline  such as multiple alleged breaches over multiple years, as in Manchester Citys charges of 115 rule breaches in February.

The rules mean any club this season that breaks the top flights profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which restrict losses over three seasons to £105 million, will have the sanction imposed before the end of the campaign.

Last season, relegation-threatened clubs including Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest failed in a bid to have Evertons case dealt with before the end of the 2022-23 season  it will go before the leagues independent commission at the end of next month.

However it was agreed at the Premier Leagues summer meeting in June that a 12-week deadline should be imposed for the future.'
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 04:39:20 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:10:54 pm
I think there are less red flags over moving some staff around the books, than paying Erling Haaland £1m per week (allegedly), whilst claiming he earns £300k.

Everything they publish is absolute bullshit. Literally all of it is fraudulent.

There is absolutely no world where our wage bill has ever been anywhere near theirs.

Haalands dad earns more than Salah
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 06:43:26 am »
Why are they ALWAYS so reactive instead of proactive? Persistently waiting for things to happen before they integrate rules for it.

Chelsea giving out ridiculous long deals.... then they introduce a rule to prevent it happening again

City 115 charges and the investigations gonna take an eternity... then they introduce rules for it to be faster next time
