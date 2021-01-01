Not sure if its been mentioned but the Times is suggesting that the FFP cases (i'm assuming Everton and City) will be heard within 3 months?
I just saw the headline rather than the article. Perhaps someone could expand?
'New rules to fast-track FFP disciplinary cases within three months
':-www.thetimes.co.uk/article/new-rules-to-fast-track-ffp-disciplinary-cases-within-three-months-0rm2k08mp
- or in full, here: https://archive.ph/Q4f4ma snippet...
'The Premier League has brought in new rules to fast-track financial disciplinary cases following anger among clubs that Evertons charge was not dealt with last season.
The new regulations say the process for any club charged with a standard financial rule breach must be completed within 12 weeks, including an appeal, so that any points deductions apply to the season in which the rule breach takes place.
Only the most exceptional cases will not be covered by the new deadline such as multiple alleged breaches over multiple years, as in Manchester Citys charges of 115 rule breaches in February.
The rules mean any club this season that breaks the top flights profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which restrict losses over three seasons to £105 million, will have the sanction imposed before the end of the campaign.
Last season, relegation-threatened clubs including Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest failed in a bid to have Evertons case dealt with before the end of the 2022-23 season it will go before the leagues independent commission at the end of next month.
However it was agreed at the Premier Leagues summer meeting in June that a 12-week deadline should be imposed for the future.'