« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Financial Fair Play - developments in here  (Read 122792 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:43 pm
We know for a fact that they have a history of paying staff "off" the books.
We also know for a fact the have a history of sponsors from non existent companies
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 03:19:25 pm »
Because most people don't care about things that don't affect them. If you're a Bournemouth fan, why would you care if the title is fought between City and Liverpool or City and Newcastle?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,286
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:19:25 pm
Because most people don't care about things that don't affect them. If you're a Bournemouth fan, why would you care if the title is fought between City and Liverpool or City and Newcastle?

Because up until 2/3 years ago Bournemouth was competing with Newcastle. City were competing with no one 15 years ago, now they're almost guaranteed to win the league every year. Bournemouth have no chance of securing a Europa league place if they spend money they make.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 03:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:21:24 pm
Because up until 2/3 years ago Bournemouth was competing with Newcastle. City were competing with no one 15 years ago, now they're almost guaranteed to win the league every year. Bournemouth have no chance of securing a Europa league place if they spend money they make.

The only thing they'll learn from that is that they need their own sheikh to win things
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:12:59 pm
It's also that most people don't care about what Man City are doing. Some German sports news outlet posted Klopps quote about not being able to do what Man City are doing financially on Facebook and you had loads of people commenting under it. There were some who acknowledged that Klopp is right and what the oil clubs are doing is a disgrace with some even pointing out, that Haaland's fee might have been small compared to Nunez, but he still costs City loads more money. Then again you also had loads of people going on about how Dortmund almost beat Man City in a one off game and that it's all not that bad. People don't (want to) see the long-term impact all this stuff has and how clubs like Man City, PSG and Newcastle (and others like the Red Bull ones) are ruining the game for everyone...

Let's not forget most supporters have no investment in the very top of the tree. Their team isn't challenging for the top flight title so they just don't give a shit. And they don't see the bigger picture. Bit like how we've ended up with this shower in government. Until it genuinely impacts them directly, they'd rather turn a blind eye and form lazy opinions based on what they're told by whatever rag they read
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,286
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 03:24:07 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:22:32 pm
The only thing they'll learn from that is that they need their own sheikh to win things

And that's the way football is going though, everyone should be concerned, whether you're a Liverpool or Bournemouth supporter.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:35:24 pm
We don't know anything of the sort

The amount paid was a contractual obligation. That is the cost of his contract and there is no two ways about it.

What we also do know is that the expected agent fees were going to be extortionate and these will be reflected in their accounts for FY23.

The owners of City may be corrupt but I think people are letting their imagination run a bit wild with how easy it is to falsify your accounts.

see this is the problem - so many fans are utterly naïve.

Never mind the mad agents (and father) fees, hes getting paid an obscene amout PER WEEK.  Whole deal is the biggest ever in this league. No club apart from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia could do it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,219
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 03:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:24:07 pm
And that's the way football is going though, everyone should be concerned, whether you're a Liverpool or Bournemouth supporter.

It's easy for us to say that as we were challenging for titles until recently. But for fans of other teams who have not had a chance to compete for years on end it is different. Inequality has been rife in the game for years, and that is why so many other fans can't be bothered now. Football has left so many fans with broken dreams, they are now supposed to feel sad because the bigger teams are starting to suffer the same fate, when we have shrugged off smaller teams from being left behind in the past. If we really want to improve football, we have to look at the whole part of inequality and not just the bit that affects us.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,483
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 03:42:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:36:09 pm
PSG set to announce loses of 300m. :lmao

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-plus-de-300-millions-deuros-de-pertes-sur-lexercice-2021-22-tres-au-dela-des-previsions-13-10-2022-WEZWX5SSMNCHFCHDL54LBHZKXY.php

That light slap on the wrists they got has really worked eh lad?

Is that a ploy so they can argue they aren't state funded?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:36:09 pm
PSG set to announce loses of 300m. :lmao

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-plus-de-300-millions-deuros-de-pertes-sur-lexercice-2021-22-tres-au-dela-des-previsions-13-10-2022-WEZWX5SSMNCHFCHDL54LBHZKXY.php

That light slap on the wrists they got has really worked eh lad?

Its ok, they've decided they will have a budget of 800m this season which will reduce the loss. They just have to grow organically do some dodgy sponsor deals
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,639
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm »
Come home Kylian.  Do it for your ma.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:36:09 pm
PSG set to announce loses of 300m. :lmao

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-plus-de-300-millions-deuros-de-pertes-sur-lexercice-2021-22-tres-au-dela-des-previsions-13-10-2022-WEZWX5SSMNCHFCHDL54LBHZKXY.php

That light slap on the wrists they got has really worked eh lad?


From the link - 'In early September, PSG were fined 10 million euros by UEFA after being fined 65m, including 55m suspended for non-compliance with financial fair play rules. for the 2021-2022 season. An agreement was signed with the European body in proof of the good faith of the club and its desire to improve the situation as quickly as possible. Losses above 300 million euros are therefore not a new subject for the capital club.'

They'll just carry on regardless.


Always worth a mention whenever possible... is that Paris Saint-Germain Chairman & CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi (who threatens to kill match officials when PSG lose in the Champions League and then faces no punishment or sanction for it by UEFA)... also sits on the board of the UEFA's Executive Committee. An example for us all, right there.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:38 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 03:52:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:48:32 pm

From the link - 'In early September, PSG were fined 10 million euros by UEFA after being fined 65m, including 55m suspended for non-compliance with financial fair play rules. for the 2021-2022 season. An agreement was signed with the European body in proof of the good faith of the club and its desire to improve the situation as quickly as possible. Losses above 300 million euros are therefore not a new subject for the capital club.'

They'll just carry on regardless.


Always worth a mention whenever possible... is that Paris Saint-Germain Chairman & CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi (who threatens to kill match officials when PSG lose in the Champions League and is then faces no punishment or sanction for it by UEFA) also sits on the board of the UEFA's Executive Committee.
Fines for FFP breaches are just hilarious
Logged
YNWA

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:24:23 pm
see this is the problem - so many fans are utterly naïve.

Never mind the mad agents (and father) fees, hes getting paid an obscene amout PER WEEK.  Whole deal is the biggest ever in this league. No club apart from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia could do it.
This is it. People will just believe what they want to believe.
Haaland was available for just £51m , yet no other club could afford to go in for him and all walked away from it, so he ended up at the only club that could give him £1M a week.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 04:23:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:20:50 pm
This is it. People will just believe what they want to believe.
Haaland was available for just £51m , yet no other club could afford to go in for him and all walked away from it, so he ended up at the only club that could give him £1M a week.
Yes, exactly this. Every club in the premier league could have afforded him, as well as a fair chunk of the rest of europe. But yes haaland just cost 50m  :butt
Logged
YNWA

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:24:23 pm
see this is the problem - so many fans are utterly naïve.

Never mind the mad agents (and father) fees, hes getting paid an obscene amout PER WEEK.  Whole deal is the biggest ever in this league. No club apart from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia could do it.

Not sure how having an understanding of how accounting in football works due to experience as part of my job is naive.

If people are going to bring up agent fees and wages then we too need to include them in our calculations for our players.

I'm not defending city by any stretch but my point is that from a literal "who's contract cost more than the other" then the books will record it at the contractual buy out.

Regarding agent fees - no one ever includes them in discussions of player costs so we can't change the goalposts to suit us. Good luck also trying to blag them through another company. Their spend on agent fees is going to be a huge expense in the FY23 accounts and I'll hold myself to that when they get published.

Wages for a manager are much easier to hide as him providing other services based on his experience and name value.

This is not so easy to do with players due to the specific nature of their job.

Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,920
  • YNWA
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 04:40:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:48:32 pm

From the link - 'In early September, PSG were fined 10 million euros by UEFA after being fined 65m, including 55m suspended for non-compliance with financial fair play rules. for the 2021-2022 season. An agreement was signed with the European body in proof of the good faith of the club and its desire to improve the situation as quickly as possible. Losses above 300 million euros are therefore not a new subject for the capital club.'

They'll just carry on regardless.


Always worth a mention whenever possible... is that Paris Saint-Germain Chairman & CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi (who threatens to kill match officials when PSG lose in the Champions League and then faces no punishment or sanction for it by UEFA)... also sits on the board of the UEFA's Executive Committee. An example for us all, right there.

Not just on it, hes the Chairman of the ECA.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:27:22 pm
Not sure how having an understanding of how accounting in football works due to experience as part of my job is naive.

Spoiler
If people are going to bring up agent fees and wages then we too need to include them in our calculations for our players.

I'm not defending city by any stretch but my point is that from a literal "who's contract cost more than the other" then the books will record it at the contractual buy out.

Regarding agent fees - no one ever includes them in discussions of player costs so we can't change the goalposts to suit us. Good luck also trying to blag them through another company. Their spend on agent fees is going to be a huge expense in the FY23 accounts and I'll hold myself to that when they get published.

Wages for a manager are much easier to hide as him providing other services based on his experience and name value.

This is not so easy to do with players due to the specific nature of their job.
[close]


And yet .....
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:43:43 pm

And yet .....

I'd argue that the thrust of my post is being misconstrued - which is a failing on my behalf.

It is without doubt that the fee for the contract is as reported - a contractual amount agreed between the player and Dortmund.

When discussing player packages it is only ever (barring rare cases) the purchase of the contract that are discussed, not the agent fee or wages package over and above

We have no knowledge of what the agent fees are, other than they were sufficiently prohibitive to have put of other teams.

We must assume they will be presented in the FY23 accounts until proven otherwise however I believe this to be unlikely due to the fact that they are clear and definable so harder to hide elsewhere.

We do not know the wages package other than the fact that it was again prohibitive.

Whilst City have form for paying their manager a second fee in a separate entity this is easier to justify due to the nebulous nature of manager roles from club to club. Players are more clear cut and so unlikely to be split.

Again this cannot be stated with certainty until the FY23 accounts are out, and even then it will not be with 100% confirmation but I'd stake a fair bit on it.

These are the facts of the matter and my point was that we all pay agent fees (keeping in mind that not too long ago we were paying the most in the league) so whilst they may have (read definitely have) been excessive these are generally excluded for fee reporting.

I know it isn't as sexy or fun as City blagging the books but it will be the more likely course of events
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:54:33 pm

Not just that,he's commenting on something he obviously knows scant to fuck all about.

With respect, Ian knows far more than most about this. However, Ian, whilst your comment about it not being easy falsify accounts is absolutely correct - what the others are talking about it is quite easy (when you are a Head of State of a despotic country). They are not suggesting that actually Manchester City themselves are paying more to any party than claimed. Instead, the claim (amongst other variants of this) is that City pay exactly what the accounts say they pay and in an unrelated transaction various persons are given well paid ambassadorial roles with the UAE for nugatory services provided. This is largely unprovable save for the various leaks have come out about this, but otherwise the only ones who would know are the relevant tax authorities.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:27:22 pm
Not sure how having an understanding of how accounting in football works due to experience as part of my job is naive.

If people are going to bring up agent fees and wages then we too need to include them in our calculations for our players.

I'm not defending city by any stretch but my point is that from a literal "who's contract cost more than the other" then the books will record it at the contractual buy out.

Regarding agent fees - no one ever includes them in discussions of player costs so we can't change the goalposts to suit us. Good luck also trying to blag them through another company. Their spend on agent fees is going to be a huge expense in the FY23 accounts and I'll hold myself to that when they get published.

Wages for a manager are much easier to hide as him providing other services based on his experience and name value.

This is not so easy to do with players due to the specific nature of their job.

So City owners can't make one of the companies they control pay an agent for consultancy service for example? they did it before why can't they now ?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:27:22 pm
Not sure how having an understanding of how accounting in football works due to experience as part of my job is naive.

If people are going to bring up agent fees and wages then we too need to include them in our calculations for our players.

I'm not defending city by any stretch but my point is that from a literal "who's contract cost more than the other" then the books will record it at the contractual buy out.

Regarding agent fees - no one ever includes them in discussions of player costs so we can't change the goalposts to suit us. Good luck also trying to blag them through another company. Their spend on agent fees is going to be a huge expense in the FY23 accounts and I'll hold myself to that when they get published.

Wages for a manager are much easier to hide as him providing other services based on his experience and name value.

This is not so easy to do with players due to the specific nature of their job.
Two words. Mancini Payments
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:02:42 pm
With respect, Ian knows far more than most about this. However, Ian, whilst your comment about it not being easy falsify accounts is absolutely correct - what the others are talking about it is quite easy (when you are a Head of State of a despotic country). They are not suggesting that actually Manchester City themselves are paying more to any party than claimed. Instead, the claim (amongst other variants of this) is that City pay exactly what the accounts say they pay and in an unrelated transaction various persons are given well paid ambassadorial roles with the UAE for nugatory services provided. This is largely unprovable save for the various leaks have come out about this, but otherwise the only ones who would know are the relevant tax authorities.


Fair enough if that is the case,I'd expect him to know about their previous.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:03:00 pm
Two words. Mancini Payments

Which I acknowledge in the 2nd to last paragraph as being easier to force through due to the breadth with which a managers job and range making it more viable to argue he provided consultancy etc etc

@Egyptian - they could but having been caught out one they would be likely to act in a more reserved manner so as to avoid the fall out in future.

It would be possible to put through so of the agent cost to something like "recruitment advice" but the amounts would likely be immaterial due to the level of press discussion around the expected agent fees and due to them having their own extensive scouting dept - I'd be more believing of Wolves pulling it off due to hear exclusive use of a single agent.

One other thing to consider is that due to some cases in the last decade or so it is now the preferred method to not have the club pay for both sides agent fees. This may well be paid to Haarland as a bonus/sign on but that isn't escaping the accounts.

@Cowboy - thanks mate. Appreciate I'm just a bod on a board like but thanks for the support.

If we see Haarland's old man or something in that ambassadorial role then I'll eat the humble pie. This was the one avenue I didn't give proper consideration and also the most likely - that said I think again the amounts would be probably immaterial considering the reported agents fees were already around 40m I think and I so why hide it at that point?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:14:49 pm
On paper he may have cost less but we all know there is some dodgy off the books shit going on there.

100%.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:40:40 pm
Not just on it, hes the Chairman of the ECA.

Aye, on FIFA organising Committee for the Club World Cup too, and think he is still in charge of BeInSports too. Fingers in all the pies, it seems.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:54:33 pm

Not just that,he's commenting on something he obviously knows scant to fuck all about.

To be fair, it's literally his job to know, that's his wheelhouse.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 06:30:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:22:06 pm
To be fair, it's literally his job to know, that's his wheelhouse.


As I've been told,but ....

Quote
We don't know anything of the sort

Because we do.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:30:04 pm

As I've been told,but ....

Because we do.

This is probably my pedantry around aspects of my work but we heavily suspect that it will have been hidden or massaged away but we don't know.

We do know from news reports that the agent fees were pushing 80% or something if the transfer fee but it is a world apart from confirmed knowledge of hiding it.

Apologies if I came across incorrectly or too bullishly, I do get overly specific and that when it comes to accounting matters and it probably wasn't in line with the spirit of the conversation
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 